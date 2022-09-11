The Division Resurgence opens registration for its closed beta with a darkest trailer

There has also been quite a bit of content announced coming to The Division 2 in the future.

It seems that Ubisoft’s favorite looter shooter does not cease in its ambition for conquer the mobile market. During yesterday’s event, Ubisoft Forward, a gameplay of The Division Hearthland was presented as well as the announcement of the closed beta for the mobile title, called The Division Resurgence.

In The Division Resurgence beta we will be able to play the Dark Zone and the conflict modeAs can be read on the website, you can sign up now to the closed beta of The Division Resurgence. Ubisoft even encourages you to do so with a very dark trailer. This time the French company wants to catch us with a formula free to play in an open world that promises lots of shooting and various RPG elements. This test closed No date concrete yet.

To register for the closed beta, you just have to go to the Google Play Store if you have a phone Android to sign up. In case you have iPhone You must go to the Ubisoft website to proceed with the registration. As for its novelties, in The Division Hearthland we will be able to play in New York City with a new story in which there will be PvP modes in the Dark Zone and Conflict.

In the game we will get a unique perspective of the events of The Division 1 and 2 as indicated on the web. The controls and interface have been adapted so that the gameplay is as consistent as possible on both Apple and Android. In July, the title could already be tested in a closed alpha, but now we have at our disposal the possibility of enjoying a closed beta very soon.

The Division 2 Season 10

The Division 2 Season 10 will arrive on September 13 for players who have purchased the Warlords of New York expansionThe Division 2 will receive Season 10 next September 13th. As content, new difficulty levels will be added for Countdown mode, two fortress missions, a new hunt and new cosmetic items, according to what is read on the web. It should be noted that this content can only be enjoyed by those who have bought the expansion The Division 2: Warlords of New York. This update is the second of three planned seasons for the Year 4 of The Division 2. Ubisoft has clarified that the year 5 is already in development and will come next year.

The Division 2 came out on March 15, 2019, and so far it has continued to receive quite a bit of content. If you want to see how we receive the game in the 3DJuegos newsroom, we encourage you to take a look at the analysis of The Division 2, carried out by Álvaro Castellano and Mario Gómez, who described it as a work “magnificent“.

3D Games Discord

More About: Ubisoft, The Division – Resurgence, The Division and Ubisoft Forward.