The Division: Resurgence, the new free mobile game, shows its benefits in a new gameplay

Ubisoft emphasizes all the improvements of the delivery, which go through more customization and new specializations.

The Tom Clancy franchise has taken a new step with the announcement of The Division: Resurgence, a free game which aims to bring all the action of the franchise to the mobile scene. Ubisoft has raised our expectations with a lot of details related to the canon story in the saga and the smartphone experience, and now he returns with a gameplay loaded with action and news.

The Division: Resurgence aims to strengthen the elements of customization and improvement of equipmentUntil now, the French developer had emphasized the plot of this new The Division: Resurgence, which will take us to a contemporary New York to experience the previous events to the first The Division and The Division 2. Beyond this, which will interest every fan of the franchise, Ubisoft allows us to take a first look at all the mechanics prepared for delivery, which aims to reinforce the elements of equipment customization and upgrade through missions and experiences set in a open world.

Ubisoft’s gameplay takes us through a mission that details mechanics related to our movement through New York, which will give us free rein to explore or allow us to directly follow the objectives with linear indicators. Along with this, Ubisoft takes advantage of the first battle scene to show the power of classes like Vanguardwhich has the ability to detect enemies, or the well-known Demolitionistspecialized in explosives.

We will improve the classes and specialties of our characters with a skill treeHowever, the enemy factions will also have their own means of taking us down, as each will have unique abilities such as drones that are difficult to take down quickly. To deal with such threats, we will be able to delve into combat strategies as we improve the classes and specialties of our characters with a skill tree. Something that is complemented by a craft system that will help us to be prepared for any contest.

The game will allow us to configure the controls to our likingBeyond all this, Ubisoft’s gameplay especially highlights the ease of playing the mobile shooter, as The Division: Resurgence will feature a adapted interface to these devices and, as an additional note, will leave us configure the controls according to our preferences. In addition, from the developer they are aware that the game time on mobile phones can be quite different from that recorded on other video game platforms, and that is why the time needed has been shortened to complete quests, encounters, and activities.

To end his presentation, from Ubisoft they wanted to underline all the possibilities of the user in terms of equipment: “With The Division Resurgence, we want to make sure that players can equip themselves with a wide range of weapons and equipment, and adjust their character to their preferred style or have fun creating the best builds to face various enemies, situations or missions.”

Although the gameplay of The Division: Resurgence does not specify a release date for this mobile free to play, from Ubisoft they leave us with several promises. On the one hand, the game will be released with six specializations and will continue to add content in the future. But, if we want to put this shooter experience to the test, we can now register to access a closed alpha of which we still do not know its premiere day.

In this way, The Division saga continues to adapt its characteristic shooter experience to all possible platforms, which extends his already extensive career in the genre. If you want to know more about these Ubisoft games, we encourage you to read our review of The Division 2 to enter a universe full of shooting and tactical situations.

