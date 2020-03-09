General News

The Dixie Chicks on turning their bad times into ballads

March 9, 2020
1 Min Read




three hours in the past
Leisure

Go away a remark

Probably the most largest female music acts of all time is once more with their first album in over a decade, with their new single, “Gaslighter,” an ode to manipulators



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment