The dizzying figure with which this mobile technology company intends to buy Unity, according to Reuters

The AppLovin company is willing to acquire those responsible for the graphic engine for 17,500 million dollars.

2022 is leaving us with some of top headlines of recent years. Acquisitions such as Activision Blizzard, by Microsoft, or Bungie, by Sony, come in here. However, there are other companies in the sector that also want to jump on the corporate shopping cart for astronomical figuresand this includes mobile technology firm AppLovin.

The CEO of AppLovin considers that this union would generate a profit of 3,000 million by 2024As we read in Reuters, this Californian company is willing to comprar Unity for about $17.5 billion. In this way, AppLovin will offer $58.85 for each Unity share, which represents a premium of 18% over the Monday closing price of the company responsible for the famous graphics engine. unity yet has not responded to the offer of AppLovin.

AppLovin also specializes in making software used for game development, although it went public last year as the need for titles increased due to pandemic restrictions. According to company CEO Adam Foroughi, this purchase would combine the potential of both companies to generate an operating profit of more than $3 billion by the end of 2024.

As we have already mentioned, Unity has not offered a response regarding its sale. In addition, it should be noted that this company is already carrying out agreements with which to enhance its presence in the world of video games, something that it can achieve with a collaboration with Microsoft that would facilitate access to Azurethe service that drives video game development through cloud technology.

More about: Unity, AppLovin, and Buy Studios.