The DNF Duel fight sets a date for its release in the latest Arc System Works game trailer

The veteran creators of Dragon Ball Fighter Z and Guilty Gear collaborate with Eighting, responsible for Bloody Roar.

Arc System Workscreators of the veteran Guilty Gear franchise, have been for decades a benchmark in fighting video games thanks to titles as important as Dragon Ball Fighter Z, the magnificent adaptation of Akira Toriyama’s work. The study has taken the pulse of the genre and has not stopped surprising us with proposals that expand the universe from popular franchises like Granblue Fantasy: Versus.

DNF Duel is coming to PS4, PS5 and PC on June 28The last of them has been DNF Duel, a spin-off of the MMO action-RPG created by Neople, Dungeon Fighter Online. Since its introduction at the end of 2020, Arc System Works has not stopped introducing us to new characters in action, as well as taking us into combat through an open beta at the end of last year, but fighting fans already have a new date to aim for. , as the latest trailer has confirmed that DNF Duel is coming to PS5, PS4, and PC on next June 28, 2022.

In the same way that the last trailer introduced us to Ghostblade as the 11th character in the game’s cast, the new trailer brings us to the twelfth member of this squad: Female Mechanic. Although we have 12 confirmed characters so far, we can expect the studio to introduce new fighters until June.

Arc System Works counts for this game with the invaluable collaboration of Eightingthe studio behind titles as important as Bloody Roar and Ultimate Marvel Vs. Capcom 3. Also in June, but from this past 2021, the latest Arc System Works fighting title was released and if you haven’t tried it yet, remember that in 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Guilty Gear -STRIVE available -.

Más sobre: DNF Duel, Arc System Works, Lucha, Guilty Gear y Dragon Ball Fighter Z.