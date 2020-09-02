The Doctor becomes the villain in first Time Lord Victorious trailer

After months of teasing and limitless launch bulletins Doctor Who spin-off mission Time Lord Victorious is lastly about to kick off – and to mark the event, BBC Studios have launched a fairly ominous new trailer.

Starring a lone, damaged Dalek hanging in the depths of house, the teaser sees the traditional Who foe vowing to restore itself and warn the universe of an important menace – a menace that when might need appeared unimaginable.

“I’m the final… however I survive,” the Dalek says in the new trailer.

“I’ll restore… as a result of I have to warn the universe about the Doctor!!!”

Cue dramatic music – or, in this case, a sizzle reel of all the Time Lord Victorious releases which embody comics, escape rooms, collectible figurines, video games, books and far more. Although in case you’re studying this piece, you most likely know all that, and have spent loads of time attempting to work out the way you’ll be capable of afford Time Fracture AND the Brian the Ood figurine. Priorities.

“The total factor, because it stands, is very large,” Time Lord Victorious producer James Goss beforehand advised RadioTimes.com.

“And anything that we announce is simply going to be extra large. Actually to be doing one thing that encompasses immersive theatre and an escape room in addition to books, audio, digital, gaming… you’re simply there going, that is just about every little thing.”

Starring the Medical doctors performed by Paul McGann, David Tennant and Christopher Eccleston, the Time Lord Victorious story remains to be largely underneath wraps, nevertheless it’s been hinted the plot will decide up threads laid in 2009’s Waters of Mars when Tennant’s Doctor determined to disregard the guidelines of time and house to declare himself, you guessed it, The Time Lord Victorious.

On this story, Tennant’s Time Lord will apparently to try to conquer dying itself, along with his previous lives (and a load of Daleks, apparently) getting caught up in the motion. Although as we are saying not a lot has been revealed but, so we might be manner off base.

Actually, there’ll be numerous materials to get via to search out out.

“It’s an try to inform an epic Doctor Who story throughout each obtainable platform other than TV,” Goss continued. “Related issues have been carried out with Star Wars very efficiently. And what Doctor Who has carried out, being Doctor Who, is discovering a manner of taking it to the subsequent stage.

“It’s an enormous and but very accessible enterprise, in that it’s telling a narrative that options three very fashionable Medical doctors, some nice previous monsters, Daleks, nice vampires…it explores an unknown chunk of the Doctor Who universe, the Darkish Occasions.”

And with the Doctor apparently the villain of the piece, we’re betting this might be a narrative value testing – or at the least testing whichever bits attraction the most to you. Personally, we’re nonetheless stacking up the piggy financial institution for Brian the Ood.

Take a look at the full listing of Time Lord Victorious releases right here. Need one thing to observe? Take a look at our TV Information.