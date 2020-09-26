The doctor said – wear a mask, the patient beat up with a friend

New Delhi: Another incident of attack on doctors has come to light in the national capital. The patient and his partner allegedly assaulted the doctor at the Delhi government’s Maharishi Valmiki Hospital for asking them to wear a doctor’s mask. According to a letter written by the hospital’s resident doctors association to the medical superintendent, Rahul Jain was beaten up by the patient Priyanka and her partner. Also Read – Rs 21 crore given as compensation to Delhi riot victims, 185 claims still pending

The written letter said, "The patient wanted her treatment first, to which Jain said that you should come in your turn. He did not even wear a mask, to which Jain requested to wear the mask."

The letter reads, "After this, he started assaulting Jain, even attacking his head with a stool nearby, but luckily the stool went out of his side." The Resident Doctors Association has demanded that action should be taken against the two convicts under the Disaster Management Act, so that such incidents do not happen in future.