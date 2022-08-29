The doctor who had to escape from Mariupol due to the Russian attacks and returned to the battlefront: “My duty is to save people”

Ukrainian doctor Serhiy Chornobryvets poses for a photo on August 20, 2022 in Kharkiv, Ukraine (AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)



For 22 days, Serhiy Chornobryvets he barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform. Day and night, she ran around her hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those injured by Russian bombs and shells that hit the southern Ukrainian city.

When he finally escaped from Mariupol, whose residents endured some of the worst suffering of the war during a nearly three-month siege, he was still not resting. Instead, he joined an organization that sends doctors to the front lines in eastern Ukraine, where the fighting is currently taking place.

“Me before Mariupol and me after what happened: they are two different people”said the skinny, fresh 24-year-old during a recent interview with The Associated Press in Kharkiv, another city that has suffered heavy bombardment.

“If I hadn’t survived Mariupol, I wouldn’t have gone to work as a paramedic now. He wouldn’t have had enough courage.”explained Chornobryvets, who goes by simply “Mariupol” on the battlefield and now wears a patch bearing the port city’s symbol, a yellow anchor, on his camouflage uniform.

Ukrainian paramedic Serhiy Chornobryvets, second left, helps his colleagues carry a man injured during a bombing at a hospital in Mariupol (AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)



Indeed, he could see no other way to make sense of the horrors he witnessed in a place that became a global symbol of Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion. Residents suffered relentless shelling, many trapped without food, water, heat or electricity.

“It was like going back to the Stone Age,” Chornobryvets said. “There was looting, constant bombing, planes, aerial bombing. The people around us were losing their minds, but we continued with our work.”

While many hid in basements or bomb shelters, Chornobryvets said he never did. He stayed on the ground to tend to the wounded, all while risking his own life. He finally fled on March 18, his birthday, still in his red paramedic jumpsuit.

His tireless efforts were publicly praised by Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky, when the leader accepted an award in May from the Atlantic Council, the Washington-based think tank, on behalf of the Ukrainian people.

An apartment building explodes after a Russian army tank fire in Mariupol (AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)



Chornobryvets said his new job at the front and what he did in Mariupol were almost indistinguishable: “Same injuries, only I’m wearing a different uniform.”

In footage from July, he and his fellow medics can be seen running toward a soldier struck by Russian fire. They tightened a tourniquet around the man’s right thigh, then carefully tended to an open wound on his arm and leg, where bone was exposed.

He has one year of college left to finish, but is reluctant to make plans for the future. Until the war is won, he has vowed to remain on the battlefield.

“Medicine is my life, and my duty is to save people,” Chornobryvets said.

Ukrainian paramedic Serhiy Chornobryvets, third from left, helps his colleagues carry a man wounded during a bombing at a hospital in Mariupol (AP/Evgeniy Maloletka)



He dreams of one day returning to Mariupol, which fell to the Russians in May, but tries not to dwell on it because it is too painful.

“My soul will calm down when I walk into Mariupol, and the Ukrainian flag flies over it,” he said.

