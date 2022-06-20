The documentary of the history of Xbox that you can watch for free wins an Emmy award

Produced for the 20th anniversary, Power On was released on various video platforms.

In 2001, the original Xbox hit stores, in what is already one of the most important moments in the history of the video game industry. On the occasion of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the console, the company published last year Power On: The Story of Xbox, un documental which can be seen for free (with subtitles in Spanish) and narrates how the brand has evolved.

In addition to being well received by the fans who have enjoyed it so far, it seems that its production enjoys an extra quality, since it has been awarded at the Daytime Emmys this very Sunday. Specifically, it has received the award in the category of best editing with a single camera.

Power On is a documentary series by six episodes that takes viewers back to Xbox’s rudimentary beginnings as a passion project created by a small group of Microsoft gamers, while also delving into some key moments in the company’s history. It is published on YouTube and other platforms such as Roku, IMDb TV or RedBox.

On the occasion of the celebration of the twentieth anniversary, it should be noted that Xbox carried out other initiatives at least curious. In addition to a special video thanking fans for their support over the years, the brand launched a free virtual museum that also includes information about our journey with Xbox as gamers.

