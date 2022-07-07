The dominoes of the cryptocurrency market do not stop falling: now it is the Vauld platform that decrees a corralito

From mid-May (when the LUNA stablecoin imploded) until now, the cryptocurrency market seems to be under the influence of a slow, but inexorable domino effect of collapses and playpens. The latest news in this regard has as its protagonist the cryptocurrency ‘exchange’ Vaultwhose officials yesterday decreed the blocking withdrawals, transactions and deposits with ‘immediate effect’.

Vauld describes the situation he now faces, in a recent post on his corporate blog, as “financial challenges”. According to the company, these derive from a market climate that has generated “a remarkable number of withdrawals” by its clients: Since June 12 alone, these withdrawals have exceeded 197.7 million dollars. (189 million euros).

Before decreeing the suspension of operations, Vauld had been offering an annual return of 6.7% for its bitcoin deposits, for example, and allowed its users to lend assets and access financing. Less than a month ago, when his situation was beginning to spiral out of control, the platform still boasted on Twitter that they were continuing to operate as usualthanks to its liquidity management strategy, which they described as ‘balanced and conservative’.

Vauld continues to operate as usual “We have always maintained a balanced and conservative approach to liquidity management. Bull and bear runs are inevitable, and we deploy fundamentally strong strategies that account for these cycles.” Read more here: https://t.co/6yWVozTydE — Vauld (@VauldOfficial) June 16, 2022

Vauld se suma al club de Coinbase, Celsius, Three Arrows Capital…

But Vauld also blames his current situation on “Financial Difficulties of Key Trading Partners”. And it is that one of its main investors is none other than Coinbase, the cryptocurrency market that only three weeks ago, after a sharp drop in its stock market value, announced the sudden dismissal of 18% of its workforce (more than 1,000 workers). ).

In any event, Vauld now claims to be working with financial and legal advisers to seek a solution to the current ‘corralito’, perhaps through a restructuring that allows the funds to be protected of your customers. According to its CEO, Darshan Bathija, “right now we are in talks with potential investors.”

In their June 16 statement —in which they boasted of “continuing to operate as usual”— they denied any exposure to the Celsius platform or the ‘crypto’ hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, the last pieces of the aforementioned ‘domino effect’ that is gobbling up the cryptocurrency market. At that moment, Celsius —a former goose that lays the golden eggs for crypto investors— had already approved its own playpen and asked for “time” to the market…

…but the market does not seem to be willing to give it a break: just yesterday —two weeks after they too had resorted to “financial and legal advice”— it was learned that the platform had laid off 25% of its staff. In addition, while one of the three restructuring proposals formulated by the entity is being approved, they have had to pay a $114 million payment to the MakerDAO platformspecialized in loans in order to reduce the liquidation risk of your deposited collateral.