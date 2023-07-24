The Double Bill Of Barbie And Oppenheimer Shouldn’t Be A One-Time Thing:

The long-awaited “Barbie” movie is finally within theaters, so some Wilmington moviegoers were in for a big treat when they went to see it.

Dozens of fans came to see the movie during the day, and they met a real-life “Ken as well as Barbie” at The Pointe Fourteen movie theater. They met and took pictures alongside people who liked the movie. They had blonde hair, stylish clothes, and a pink Corvette.

Dane Britt as well as Tela Alley dressed up for the movie as well-known figures. When fans saw the movie today, they wanted to provide them something extra. The couple said that they had the same blast as the people who came to catch the movie.

You Have Twice As Much Fun By Watching Both New Movie Within Teater:

With how hot it has been, it just can’t be said enough. I would love to hang out in an inviting theater and drink something cold. This weekend, you can have twice as much fun by watching a double feature of the recently released films “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer.”

If you’ve been living beneath a rock, “Barbie” will be the much-anticipated movie about the most famous doll in the world. It’s directed via Greta Gerwig as well as stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and a lot of other big names.

There Will Be A Total Of 107 Showings Of Barbie Upon Sunday:

On Sunday, there will be a total of 107 showings of “Barbie,” but only 58 showings of “Oppenheimer.”

Regal Walden Galleria as well as Regal Transit Center will each show the movie 20 times. AMC Market Arcade 8 will show it the least, only eight times. Regal Transit Center additionally offers the greatest number of showings of “Oppenheimer,” with 13.

Monday, the numbers got a little closer, but there remains a big difference. In these seven houses, there will be 99 showings of “Barbie” and 55 showings of “Oppenheimer.” The movie “Barbie” will be shown 19 times at Transit Center and 18 times at Walden Galleria.

Studio’s Predictions Stated That Oppenheimer Will Make $40 Million Upon First Day:

This does not imply that “Oppenheimer” is performing badly, of course. Studio predictions say that “Barbie” will make around $80 million in its first weekend and “Oppenheimer” will make around $40 million. On top of that, “Oppenheimer” is three hours long, which is much longer than “Barbie’s” 1 hour and 54 minutes.

By the afternoon, everybody had succeeded in making it to Manhattan, where they went to the AMC within Kips Bay to see the long-awaited movie. The movie started 25 minutes late, but when it did, everyone in the packed room started applauding.

People clapped, cheered, as well as laughed when the Warner Bros. sign showed on screen in pink and when Barbie was shown for the first time.

Masselli Also Came To View Barbie Movie Upon First Day:

Masselli, who wore a hot pink tank top and sparkly pink pants, was one of many New Yorkers who went to the opening weekend of “Barbie,” the hit movie directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as Barbie as well as Ryan Gosling as Ken.

As of Thursday afternoon, cinemas all over the U.S. and even in other countries were full of a certain color of people, and places were sold out. Some held on to their favorite toys, while others smiled and said, “Hi, Barbie,” to their friends.

Oppenheimer Is Centered On The Life Of J. Robert Oppenheimer:

“Oppenheimer” is based on the life of scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who helped make the atomic bomb. Christopher Nolan is in charge of it, and it stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, as well as Matt Damon, among others.

Some people have bought tickets to both pictures on the same day, which has been called “Barbenheimer” upon social media. This is because the two movies are about completely different things and are aimed at very different audiences.

Movie houses have been having a hard time lately because there are so many online services that make it easy for people to watch movies at home. Yes, it’s convenient, but you don’t get the excitement of seeing a movie with other people as well as a bucket of popcorn.

In the movie industry, the reboot of “Project Greenlight,” the 2001 docuseries that Matt Damon and Ben Affleck created to find the next great director, is another example of going back to something old and making it new again.

On “Project Greenlight: A Different Generation,” actress Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, as well as writer/director Gina Prince-Bythewood are serving as teachers to help find the next great director. This time, though, the attention focuses on women, particularly on women of color.

Knowing that Hollywood hasn’t always been open to everyone, it’s wonderful to have a show that tries to make things fair. And who better than Rae, Nanjiani, and Prince-Bythewood, who directed “Love & Basketball” as well as “The Woman King,” to assist and guide the contestants?

The Majority Of The Fans Are Decided To Watch Both Movies:

Many fans also decided to see both “Barbie” as well as “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan’s movie about J. Robert Oppenheimer as well as the making of the atomic bomb.

When these two smashingly popular movies came out at the same time, it was the biggest movie occasion of the summer as well as the biggest weekend at the box office since 2019.

Stephen Solomon Said That “It Felt Like A Event”:

Stephen Solomon, who is 24, saw “Barbie” at the AMC Lincoln Square upon the Upper West Side. “You were able to sense the excitement, the buzz, as well as the joy in the theater,” he said. “It felt like an occurrence.”