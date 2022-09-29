The double call scam can be done with your personal and bank details: learn how to avoid it

There is a scam that has gained popularity and it is worth knowing about it to know how to identify it if it happens to us. It is double call scam. A type of scam with which the attacker manages to usurp the identity of people or companies in order to steal personal and banking data from their victims.

This is a type of phishing, known as Vishing, since it manages to steal information thanks to phone calls. And it works like this: you receive a call from your telephone operator (supposedly), where they notify you of a rise in your monthly fee of €10 or €20 and sometimes more.

After this, later, you receive a call from another company that offers similar services and announces an offer so that you can have telephony and Internet at a much cheaper price than with your operator.

two calls

the first call makes people more vulnerable after your carrier announces a major rate hike. The second is a hook that seeks to obtain the personal and bank details of that person. Therefore, on the second call they will try to convince you to change companies and, if they succeed, they will ask you for your personal and bank details with which you are supposedly going to make the monthly payment.

The objective of the scammers is to obtain the personal data of the victim, as well as the banking or payment methods. In the call even claim to be a new phone company backed by the OCU (Organization of Consumers and Users) and this organization has even denied it.

How to recognize these scams

On the one hand, you have to remember that your operator will never call you to raise your price, since other means of communication are used for this purpose and even the inclusion of this information in the last invoice prior to the upload.

The OCU reminds you that you should be wary if: you receive two calls on the same day or very close together; the announced increases exceed 10 euros, since the increases are usually less significant, between 1 and 5 euros; they announce an imminent increase: they must notify you of the increase in your rate at least 30 days in advance. You can even be the one who asks the scammers for the data to see their reaction.

If something like this has happened to you, you should contact the bank to cancel the possible charges and to be alert to movements that you do not authorize. You should also call the authorities to file a complaint.