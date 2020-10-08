The double-decker train between Jaipur-Delhi will run from October 10, this is the timing

Jaipur: Indian Railways will run double-decker train double-decker train between Jaipur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla from October 10. The Jaipur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Double Decker Special Rail service will depart from Jaipur every day from 06 October at 06.00 am and every day from Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 5.35 pm. Also Read – #BabaKaDhaba: From the house there is a mosque, let’s go so far … Let the weeping Baba laugh …

Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, Sunil Beniwal said in a statement that the train number 02985, Jaipur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Superfast Double Decker Special Rail service will depart from Jaipur daily at 06.00 am from October 10 and reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 10.30 am.

Chief Public Relations Officer said that similarly, train number 02986, Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jaipur Superfast Double Decker Special Rail service will depart from Delhi Sarai Rohilla daily from 05.35 pm to reach Jaipur at 5.35 pm.