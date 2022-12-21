The double identity of Antonio Oseguera: who is the brother of “El Mencho” and what is his role in the CJNG

Antonio Oseguera Cervantes had a high hierarchical level within the CJNG (Photo: Infobae México / Jovani Perez)

On the morning of this Tuesday, December 20, the Mexican authorities managed to deal a severe blow to drug trafficking, by publicizing the arrest of Antonio Oseguera Cervantesbrother of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as the mencho.

It was through a report from the National Detention Registry that it became known that Antonio Oseguera, alias Tony Montana, had been captured. However, it was not specified In which state of the Republic was he apprehended? nor the authorities that participated, since the status of his arrest only indicated “in transfer”, that is, that the capo was already under the protection of the authorities.

Subsequently, the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) reported that the arrest was made in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zuniga, Jalisco, a place where he had already been captured years ago. It was indicated that Tony He was sheltering in a building in the town where he carried out his illegal activities.

His apprehension was carried out by personnel of the Mexican Army and the National Guard. Also during operations six short weapons were seized, a long gun, a package of cocaine, two vehicles and nine magazines.

Tony Montana was captured in Jalisco and firearms were also seized during his arrest (Photo: SSPC)



Among the most recent reports on Tony Montana -born in 1958 in Michoacán- are the Sedena files that were leaked by the Guacamaya group. In one of them, released by Jalisco Unionthe brother of the mencho as a financial operator of the CJNG.

In the report, dated August 11 of this year and classified as “Urgent”, it is mentioned that the cartel of the four letters continues under the command of Nemesio Oseguera, while his brothers Antonio and Abraham shared the same hierarchical level within the criminal organization.

The United States Treasury Department has linked it to money laundering and international drug trafficking. In addition to dedicating himself to logistics and financial operations, Tony was in charge of weapons collection in large quantities that were used in confrontations and violent actions against other rival groups, the Sedena reported.

Antonio Oseguera Cervantes had previously been captured in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga Photo: (DEA)

In order not to be arrested and to go unnoticed by the authorities, Antonio Oseguera was posing as a man called Joel Mora Garibay. With this double identity, it is presumed that he obtained information about the security operations that were carried out in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.

Antonio Oseguera had already been in the hands of justice on a couple of occasions. In 2015 he was arrested in Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Jalisco, when he was traveling in a vehicle. On that occasion, his capture was for being involved in the crimes of carrying a firearm for the exclusive use of the armed forces, as well as for crimes against health in modality of possession and for the purposes of trade, particularly methamphetamine,

Years ago, in 1996 Tony Montana He was arrested in the United States for heroin distribution, according to reports from the US Treasury Department. After spending several years behind bars, he managed to regain his freedom, only to return to the world of drug trafficking.

His brother Abraham was captured in 1992 in the United States for his relationship with the sale of drugs and received a sentence of 10 years in prison. However, in 2001 he was released according to court documents. For his part, the mencho They have become a mythical figure in the field of drug trafficking, as there are even rumors that the boss is already dead, although it is presumed that he could also continue to command the CJNG. His location is unknown.

