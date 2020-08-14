The drag queens of We’re Here on filming the series in conservative US cities: “There were moments where we had to be cautious”

Arriving in the UK in the present day is HBO’s We’re Here – a docuseries in which Drag Race alumni Shangela, Bob the Drag Queen and Eureka tour small, conservative cities throughout America while recruiting native residents to carry out in a one-night-only drag present.

Over the course of six episodes, the trio journey to Idaho, Louisiana and New Mexico amongst different states, giving a quantity of neighborhood members a whole drag make-over while studying about their private lives and boosting their self-confidence.

The iconic drag queens have revealed that while filming the present, they discovered “love for the queer neighborhood in locations that you just don’t all the time count on”, they did obtain some resistance from folks inside these Trump-supporting cities, requiring the present’s manufacturing staff to be “cautious” in sure areas.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, Eureka O’Hara stated: “I come from quite a bit of these areas so I imply some of the landscapes are slightly completely different however the energies are type of the identical throughout the board when it comes to the small city tradition, particularly when it comes to hidden queer tradition.”

They continued: “There are people who find themselves very anti-you in the neighborhood – there’s moments where we had to be cautious and the manufacturing firm had to be cautious not to have us interrupt sure issues.”

Eureka added that while filming in Ruston, Louisiana, the We’re Here solid were requested by metropolis ordinants not to attend the city’s Mardi Gras competition in full drag because it was a ‘household buddy occasion’. “These are the phrases which are thrown round quite a bit – ‘household pleasant’ – and one thing that Bob and Shangela point out in one of our episodes in Missouri is that we have households too.”

Eureka additionally stated nonetheless that whereas they get “slightly bit of resistance”, additionally they get “a tonne of love”.

Their co-star Shangela Laquifa Wadley additionally revealed how she discovered touring conservative cities in drag, saying that in one episode, a resident referred to as the police after seeing the queens in drag on the avenue. “We might go into these cities and sure, in some of them, there are moments which are very stunning – like ‘Oh my God they tried to name the police on you only for being in drag on the avenue or didn’t permit you to have their present in that area.’”

She continued: “However the actually cool factor that in quite a bit of these cities, folks confirmed up for drag they usually did have love for the queer neighborhood in locations that you just don’t all the time count on that it’ll occur.”

Bob the Drag Queen additionally added that there was quite a bit of acceptance in the cities they visited for We’re Here. “There were some moments that will have been a bit nerve-racking, however I get nerve-racked after I’m in LA, I get nerve-wracked after I’m in New York Metropolis.”

“There was quite a bit of acceptance in these cities and it exhibits in the quantity of individuals who turned out to these occasions, I believe it exhibits in the individuals who agreed to take part, I believe it exhibits in the individuals who allowed us to carry out in their areas as nicely,” she stated. “I don’t need paint the picture that small cities are unhealthy and full of nasty folks as a result of that was not my expertise.”

