The Dragonborn does not predict the future in Skyrim, but you can try it with these dedicated tarot cards

The Insight Editions company, which had already created Cyberpunk 2077 decks, returns to the fray with Bethesda’s RPG.

During the last days, Skyrim has been in the news for the new mod that introduces a cooperative mode to the adventures of the Dragonborn. This has made thousands of players return to Bethesda’s RPG, as this project has already accumulated a dizzying number of downloads. However, the iconic title continues to drive the imagination of many users, and this is demonstrated by the company Insight Editions con some tarot cards dedicated.

The deck will go on sale on July 26As initially reported by Screen Rant, the company has created a deck with 78 cards full of Skyrim characters and references. Those who want to get hold of this product and don’t know the basics of tarot should know that the Insight Editions project includes a manual to learn to read the cards as they fall on the board.

But the makers, who have also created a Cyberpunk 2077 tarot deck, don’t want to stop there. That is why they have also prepared a limited edition containing six additional cards created with gold foil. Both versions will be released on July 26 and, although it is very possible that they do not help us see the future, they can be seen as a most original decorative object.

This is not the first time we see how Skyrim take a step into real life through player initiatives. It should be remembered that the Bethesda title will have a board game with which a prequel to the story of our Dragon Blood will be explained. And, if we get into the world of fan creations, we also want to highlight that the famous mission door The Golden Claw already has a real and miniaturized version.

