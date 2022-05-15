The drama of a former world champion looking for a club: “It was the worst year, not only of my career but of my life”

Fabregas was crowned with Spain in 2010

The end of the season is approaching for the main European leagues and the soccer players already began to make their balances regarding the 2021-22 campaign, while they decide their future just over a month before the opening of the pass book in the old continent (July 1).

One of them is Cesc Fábregaswho did not have a very good time during his last year at the Monaco from Ligue 1. The 35-year-old footballer was decisive in an interview he had with the French media So Foot, in which he assured that It was the worst of his life.

“It is the worst year not only of my career, but also of my life”assured the former world champion with Spain in 2010 about his presence in the Monegasque team, in which he played only two games this season.

Fabregas will not renew his contract with As Monaco (Reuters)

“I suffered a lot this year, and it was tough mentally. You just have to stay strong. But sometimes things happen for a reason”, the Spanish midfielder continued, alluding to the setbacks he had to face during the season: coronavirus and various injuries.

“I am grateful that it happened at 35 instead of 25 when I was at the height of my career. So if you look at it that way, 19 years, almost 900 games, winning almost everything, it could have been worse,” he considered.

Fabregas wants to remain linked to the world of football but away from As Monaco, a team he joined in 2019 from Chelsea: “No, for sure it’s over between Monaco and me. My contract expires next June and I am looking for a fresh start. My head needs a fresh start somewhere else.”

Fabregas played only two games this season (Efe)

A little more than a month for the book of passes to be opened in Europe, the former FC Barcelona have it clear: he wants to continue enjoying himself on the field as a footballer and not as a coach. “To be honest, I’ve already had two or three phone calls in the last two weeks from some of my former coaches asking what I wanted to do, to see if I wanted to join them as a coach,” he revealed.

“But this year has been so bad that I can’t end it.. Not after building this career. I want to keep playing. I’m grateful for the career I’ve had, but I don’t feel like it’s over. I just want to enjoy my football and still be competitive at some level,” he added.

“I’m open to everything, I just want to have fun. After this year I just want to play and enjoy my football. The place doesn’t really matter, it’s more my head that counts, ”he explained about his expectations for the next season.

“When I’m fit I feel great, when I’m training with my teammates I don’t feel any different when it comes to passion for the game, it’s just about finding the right project and doing it. I will look for a new project and I will see where the future takes me”, declared an excited Cesc Fabregas.

KEEP READING

Concern in Liverpool about Salah’s injury days before the Champions League final against Real Madrid

Brilliant double connection of Messi and Mbappé in PSG’s triumph: the magnificent play they created on the second goal

Shock in football: Maximiliano Rolón, former player of Barcelona and the Argentine Under 20 team, died