The drama of the disappearances, in a violent and terrifying Mexico

A mature woman, alone, wakes up in her room, stands up, in a mirror a photograph of a young man and a young woman: she caresses their faces with her fingers, she smiles. Next scene: the same woman in a police station. Next to him is a man, more or less of the same generation as him, both of them still until the policewoman asks them: “Reason for the complaint”. And it is that her daughter has been disappeared.

This is how the Mexican movie begins Noisedirected by Natalia Beristain and with the leading role of Julieta Egurrola, in a role that puts the harrowing film on its shoulders with a great performance. She is the mother of Ger (of Gertrudis), disappeared (Egurrola is, in real life, the mother of director Beristain). The lady goes first with her ex-husband to identify the body of a woman who could be her daughter (but not), she decides to stop bumping into the walls of state institutions and look for herself, a decision that will determine a trip to the infernal bottoms of a Mexico corroded by violence, police and institutional corruption, trafficking and drug trafficking.

But it is also an initiation film: Julia, a plastic artist who belongs to the wealthy middle sectors, joins a search that is that of so many women, mothers or sisters, of the disappeared and disappeared due to that violence. Thus, different organizational networks are formed and the youngest go further: they will develop a radicalized policy to protest against the state of things.

“Ruido” is exhibited in Argentina in the cities of Buenos Aires, Rosario and Córdoba

Infobae Culture talked with Julieta Egurrola y Natalia Beristain after Noise, awarded in the Horizontes Latinos competition at the San Sebastian Festival, it premiered in theaters in Buenos Aires, Rosario and Córdoba.

“Here in Mexico, disappearances do not respect social classes,” says Egurrola at the beginning, “nor does gender, there are disappearances of men and women and although it is true that in most states the majority of the disappeared are from lower social sectors , there are also indigenous. It covers the entire social arc. Everything is a misfortune. When we started the film, the official data said that there were 90,000 disappeared. Today the official figures already reach 105,000, therefore the real ones must be at least 200,000. Not all cases are reported.

—How does an ordinary citizen relate to this enormous problem?

—There are associations. Ten years ago, several actors, actresses, and intellectuals were asked to support relatives of the disappeared, and many of us did and continue to do so. So we support them by going to demonstrations, accompanying them to the courts, accompanying them with the Public Ministry, being witnesses, etcetera, etcetera. I belong to the National Theater Company and there we also put on a play that has to do with a group of women who are looking for their disappeared.

Because in most cases they are women, not only mothers, these female relatives who are looking for are also sisters. It is not that there are no men, but someone has to work in the family and usually it is the man who works and the mother who is looking for. There is also a large percentage of single mothers. Once a relative in a family disappears, life is disrupted, life changes absolutely. There are women who have lost up to four children, who have had up to four children missing.

Julieta Egurrola stars in “Ruido”, directed by her daughter, Natalia Beristain (Photo: Netflix © 2022)

—That upheaval happens to Julia when her daughter and her family disappear.

—The Way of the Cross that begins a family that loses a relative. In this case it is a family from Mexico City, the parents are separated but they have a relationship. He is teaching at the university, the other son is sent away to study as a result of this experience of losing his daughter, of not finding her. She is a plastic artist who leaves everything to start investigating because they believe in the Public Ministry, the judges, the prosecutors. This is how the movie begins. And all the files are messed up, the dates are never clear. The data is wrong, new prosecutors enter.

Then he despairs because there is no support. Then the character of Julia because she looks for who is in these groups where there are more mothers, where she is told that she is not alone and where later this journalist contacts her to accompany her. She knows one who knows inside out how trafficking is handled. Until she finds the group of these women who have seen that she personally does not reach anything, she does not reach, so many clandestine graves, so many corpses and bones that no forensic can reach. And then she finds these groups that are dedicated to searching.

Natalia Beristáin, director of “Ruido”, a Mexican film awarded at the San Sebastian Festival (Photo: Ana Hop/Netflix © 2022)

“The women who do the screenings aren’t actresses, are they?”

—No, it’s a group of trackers from San Luis, Potosí, which is a state where we film most of the locations. In each state there are these groups of women who in turn started like everyone else until they got together and began to demand the national government or the government of each state in a harsh way as is already presented in the film.

—How was it being directed by your daughter in a film with such a tremendous theme?

—Connecting with my daughter as director, that is, with a 41-year-old woman. She did her thesis at the Cinematographic Training Center here in Mexico City and I and her father and other friends supported and worked on her thesis, and this was 11 years ago and then I return to work with her as an actress again. . I have been an actress for 45 years and she is already in her third feature film. Some time ago she had stopped doing leading roles and the characters in movies were not so complex or with so much weight in a leading lady. I mean, I ended up lying in bed for three days after we finished filming because that’s what it’s like to carry a leading role in a movie.

Still from “Ruido”: on the left, Teresa Ruiz; and on the right, Julieta Egurrola (Photo: Netflix ©2022)

Briefly and in the middle of a new production, Natalia Beristain He talked about his movie.

What was it like directing your mother in such a difficult role?

—Without a doubt, filming my mother in such a character could surely be a case worthy of psychoanalysis. But that’s how I understood that the cinema was my way of asking myself things and putting questions out there and that somehow seems therapeutic to me. Doing a movie like that probably couldn’t have been done with someone other than my mom. And it is that as a director I have an actress for a mother. It also allowed me to marinate aspects of Julia that are not seen, but felt. It allowed me to tighten mechanisms that I already wanted to have with another actor or actress. This time I think it was more of an advantage than anything else.

—Do you consider your work to be a militant film?

—Yes, I think it’s a militant film and we don’t shy away from the subject, well, on the contrary. That is part of its power and its uniqueness. In a country as violent as Mexico, so corrupt; where impunity in the ten femicides a day reaches 98.5%, that is to say where 98.5% of femicides do not go to jail and do not even go to trial, it seems to me that this is not a time to walk with half measures . From my work I try to accompany the cry of rage, of dignified rage, that of the youngest who take to the streets, break windows, scratch monuments, who let us know with their wave that they are here, that they are not going anywhere. . They are the vanguard. And this is my way of accompanying that movement and the movement of the seeking mothers, of telling them that they are not alone, that we accompany them, that we listen to them, that we name their disappeared men and women, that they are part of our context. So yes, I think it’s a militant film, yes.

* Noise It is shown at the Cine Gaumont, Cinemark Palermo, Hoyts Unicenter, Abasto, Quilmes, Rosario, Showcase Rosario, Córdoba, Haedo, Norte, Belgrano, Cinépolis Recoleta and Avellaneda theaters.

