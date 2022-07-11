The dramatic abandonment of Carlos Sainz with his Ferrari on fire at the Formula 1 Austrian GP

The dramatic moment that Carlos Sainz lived with his Ferrari on fire

It was a perfect Sunday for Ferrari that was close to completing a 1-2 in the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Austriabut in the final stretch the Scuderia suffered the abandonment of Carlos Sainz which had a dramatic setting because his car ended up on fire after his engine broke. The Spaniard, who had just won at Silverstone, was able to get out of his F1-75, but it took a few seconds and that alerted everyone during the race.

After the second stops in the pits to put on the hard compound of the tyres, the red cars had a good pace and Sainz had placed third and it was for Max Verstappen to be able to overtake him and take second place. It was a hypothetical 1-2 for the house of Maranello, but on lap 57 the Spanish suffered his mishap.

The man from Madrid broke the impeller of his car and was left on the side of the track. First a smoke came out and the fire appeared quickly which caused concern. On top of that, the car went backwards because it was on a slope and Sainz could not get down quickly. But the pilot was helped by the auxiliaries and managed to get out of the vehicle, whose flames were extinguished, but the monoposto was seriously damaged.

“The problem suddenly appeared. We have to be positive because we are going fast and we can win”, said the Spaniard after the competition. On the previous date, Carlos achieved his first victory in the Máxima and it was in the British Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz’s mechanics take the car to the pits (REUTERS / Leonhard Foeger)

It was another dramatic moment that F1 experienced in a week. It is worth remembering the terrible accident and rollover of Chinese Guanyu Zhouwhose Alfa Romeo ended up between the guardrail and the fence, but the pilot suffered no physical consequences.

After that abandonment, Leclerc’s Ferrari had problems with the accelerator, which caused concern in the Monegasque as Max Verstappen approached him with his Red Bull. Charles was still able to retain first place and took the win. He won again after eight dates and it was his third win of the season.

On the Red Bull podium, Leclerc was escorted by Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, with his Mercedes. With these results the championship took on color as Leclerc is now second and reduced Verstappen by five points. The Monegasque was also helped by the abandonment of Checo Pérez.

It was a bittersweet Sunday for Ferrari, who again had their two cars fighting up front and took their second victory in a row, but during the week they will have to analyze in Maranello what happened to Sainz’s driver and Leclerc’s accelerator, an inconvenience that perhaps it would have cost the 24-year-old Monegasque the victory.

The next date will be on July 24 at the French Grand Prix at the Paul Ricard Autodrome in Le Castellet. The second half of the season will begin there.

