The dramatic ending in Manchester City-Tottenham: from Cuti Romero’s innocent penalty to the victory that unleashed Conte’s madness

The one that appeared as one of the most outstanding matches of the Premier League day, finally ended up fulfilling the expectations generated. Manchester City y Tottenham they offered a show full of emotion at the Etihad stadium, with an uncertain epilogue: Josep Guardiola’s men equalized through a maximum penalty, but the visitors took all three points.

In the dawn of matchSwedish Dejan Kulusevski made the visit smile, which included the Argentine Christian Romero and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Bentancur between your initials. But those led by Antonio Conte could not seal the partial advantage at the end of the first 45 minutes, since the German Ilkay Gundogangranted parity to the lawsuit after half an hour of play.

Harry Kane I would give another blow to those of Pep, which began to make the French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris a figure from that moment (first quarter of an hour of the complement). And about the hour, heart patients had to cover their eyes. The VAR called the referee Anthony Taylor, who verified with the repetitions a hand inside the area of ​​the Holiday Romerowho had thrown himself to sweep to block a pager and gave up the chance to tie Riyad Mahrez from the 12 steps, in full time. The Algerian did not fail and it seemed that everything would end in a draw…

However, Gunner Kane’s Opportunism tipped the balance for the third time in favor of the Spurs, who took three gold points to London to project themselves on the table and dream of qualifying for the international cups. After the Champions League home win against Sporting Lisbon, a setback for the Mancunians.

In this way, City could not keep the 9 points away that it had with its escort Liverpool, who turned their game around bottom club Norwich and is now only 6 points away with a pending game. Tottenham were seventh, 3 behind West Ham and Arsenal, who share fifth and sixth places (the Hammers have three more closely contested games than the other two).

Formations:

Stadium: Etihad

Referee: Anthony Taylor

KEEP READING:

Kylian Mbappé would request the departure of one of PSG’s new stars as a condition to renew his contract

A study revealed that repeated heading in soccer generates “specific alterations” in the brain in the long term

With a controversial VAR penalty, Barcelona rescued a draw against Napoli in the Europa League