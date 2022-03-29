The dramatic fight between Verstappen and Leclerc that drove fans crazy at the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

They know each other from karting, both are 24 years old and make up the great duel of the present and future of Formula 1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) met again and provided an exciting fight at the end of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in which the world champion prevailed, but the Monegasque from the Scuderia kept the lead in the championship after two contested dates.

Leclerc started second behind poleman Sergio “Checo” Pérez, but on lap 16 Nicholas Latifi he collided with his Williams and the race was neutralized. Before, Ferrari made a radio call to its drivers and Red Bull precipitated the entry of Pérez. Leclerc inherited the lead and with the race neutralized, he pitted and returned to the track first, followed by Verstappen and Checo in third.

Charles kept the lead and knew how to manage his tires well with the variant that takes the longest to degrade (the hard one), but Max showed that he also has a good car and reduced the gap. It was thus that the clocks ceased to matter and in the cameras they began to look very close.

The greeting between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc after the race (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

It was on laps 42 and 43 when Leclerc and Verstappen gave no respite. Although the Dutchman managed to overtake the Monegasque, the latter returned the courtesy by passing through the main straight by applying DRS, the system that allows the car behind to gain speed by moving the rear wing, achieving better air intake and traction.

Although the duel between one and the other was maintained and that enabled Verstappen to take revenge. On lap 46, the Red Bull rider attacked again and took the lead. In the last laps Leclerc tried, but could not. The world champion won and achieved his first win of the year, although the Ferrari Monegasque remains at the top of the championship.

It should be remembered that the two also stole the spotlight on the first date run a week ago in Bahrain with a tough battle for the first position in which Leclerc prevailed that time and then Verstappen left due to a mechanical failure.

The Jeddah podium: Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz Jr. (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

This Sunday Max vindicated himself and after his triumph he maintained that “It was a great fight and I like to run like this”. While Leclerc indicated that “all races should be like this. We had a different setup from Max. We are pushing in a difficult race and to the limit, and of course there is respect, but I am a bit disappointed.

The two greeted each other after the race giving a sign of respect and recognition for the work of each one. They stole the spotlight again in a dramatic fight at the end, for now they are the top contenders for the title, but there is still a long way to go, there are still 23 races left.

F1 rewrites another chapter of its historic duels, from Juan Manuel Fangio vs. Alberto Ascari, Jim Clark vs. Graham Hill, Emerson Fittipaldi vs. Jackie Stewart, Ayrton Senna vs. Alain Prost, or those that Michael Schumacher had against Mika Hakkinen and Fernando Alonso. Max Verstappen vs. Charles Leclerc is the hand in hand of the present and future of the maximum. Being the same age there will be battles for a while. The category and the public, grateful.

KEEP READING

Verstappen won the battle against Leclerc and won the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian GP

Concern in Formula 1 over Mick Schumacher’s brutal accident at the Saudi Arabian GP