The dramatic first lap at the Japanese GP: the dangerous entry of a crane that recalled the last fatal accident in F1

The consecration of Max Verstappen in the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix left a chilling episode in the opening minutes of the race, caused by heavy rains that fully affected the control and handling of the single-seaters.

The competition was interrupted after everyone started with the intermediate tire instead of the extreme rain tire, which caused the accidents -without major physical consequences- both of the Spaniard Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), as from Thai Alex Albon (Williams), who abandoned after those sets.

However, with the entry of the safety car, a red flag was decreed, and it was at that moment when the Frenchman Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) got another of the big scares of the day when he met a crane entering the runway.

This action caused ioutrage in most pilots and on social networks there were several who recalled the fatal accident on this track that cost the Frenchman his life Jules Bianchi in 2014.

Suzuka track affected by rain (Reuters)

“But what the hell is this, what is a tractor doing on the track? It is unacceptable”, exclaimed the French driver through his radio to the team and added: “I have passed him. This is unacceptable. You have to remember what happened. I can not believe this”.

In the images you could see the moment in which Gasly met the tow truck who had come on stage to rescue the racing car of the Spanish Carlos Saiz, who had suffered a heavy blow in the second sector just like Albon.

This action quickly recalled the situation that ended up claiming the last life in formula 1 when that October 5, 2014, in the same Japanese GP in Suzuka, the Frenchman Jules Bianchi He had a full impact with a crane, suffering serious injuries that, after nine months in a coma, would end up causing his death.

“Isn’t it clear that we never want to see a crane on the runway?”asked an annoyed Czech Pérez to the Red Bull racing engineer over the radio, voicing his discontent and alluding to that terrible episode.

Bianchi’s father also spoke on his social networks before what happened in Suzuka: “No respect for the life of the driver no respect for the memory of Jules incredible”

Pierre Gasly expressed his anger through the radio (Reuters)

The FIA ​​subsequently investigated the action and found that the one from Alpha Tauri did not respect the red flag when driving at too high a speed given the consequences. She thus understood it and expressed it in an official statement.

“Regarding the recovery from the incident on lap 3, the Safety Car had been deployed and the race neutralized. Car 10, which had been damaged and stopped behind the safety car, He was going at great speed to catch up with the group. As conditions deteriorated, the Red Flag was shown before Car 10 passed the crash site where it had been damaged on the previous lap.

In turn, the Federation He penalized him with 20 seconds and removes 2 points from his super license. With this sanction, in addition to being second to last in the race, the 26-year-old pilot accumulates 9 points removed from the super license and, in the case of reaching 12, he could miss an appointment.

