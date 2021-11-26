The dramatic loss of the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day

Dak Prescott and company showed some flaws against the Bad Boys (Photo: Tim Heitman / REUTERS)

On Thanksgiving this year at the NFL It brought with it the match between two of the teams with the most fans within Mexican territory. The Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Raiders They raised great expectations in the days before their confrontation corresponding to this week 12 of the regular season.

The Cowboys were looking to get back on the winning track after their painful loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. This time, his people were preparing to support them and press hard on the Bad Ones in the AT&T Stadium

However, to the disappointment of his millions of fans, Dallas suffered throughout the game as a result of his own neglect, giving away unnecessary punishments that ended up costing him a sad defeat in a dramatic denouement from overtime.

Derek Carr took advantage of the penalties from Dallas to put himself in good field position and score important points (Photo: Tim Heitman / REUTERS)

For the second consecutive game the offense of Dak Prescott He showed few variants in front and they failed to go deep into Los Angeles territory. In addition, some defensive flaws in key moments of the game that ended up weighing heavily on important points.

In one of the most impressive plays of the night, the Cowboy running back, Tony Pollard, received an ovoid from an exit clearance inside his own diagonals. With little hope he decided to make his return and with great mobility, agility and speed he managed to take all his rivals in a play that culminated in a 100-yard return for the Lone Star team’s score.

During the last moments of the game, in the two-minute break, and with the score tied at 30 points per side, the tension could be perceived among the fans that gathered at the Arlington building.

An infraction by the cowboy defense was enough to give the victory to the Bad Boys (Photo: Tim Heitman / REUTERS)

Few plays were enough for the Malosa offense to advance smoothly into cowboy territory. However, in a defensive feat for Dallas, they managed to stop Derek Carr on a third time that forced the Raiders to settle for three points and get ahead momentarily but with a short lead.

A final offensive allowed Dak Prescott and company to get closer to the field goal zone with fast and precise passes to the receiver’s hands. Michael Gallup. Finally, with 24 seconds on the clock, Greg Zuerlein again confirmed the tie 33-33. With this, the match went straight to overtime.

The pressure seemed to weigh on Prescott in the first offensive series of overtime as he failed to beat defense and fell short of the first down. This situation put the team led by the head coach in a predicament Mike McCarthy.

Mike McCarthy begins to have trouble getting his playoff ticket (Photo: Tim Heitman / REUTERS)

A violation of pass interference by Anthony Brown he dashed all cowboy hopes and left the Raiders offense at the 24th yard in rival territory. The Cowboys came to this meeting with only four similar penalties during the season, yet they recorded the same amount in this game alone.

After multiple punishments that interrupted the game, the conclusion was reached thanks to another kicker Daniel Carlson’s field goal to seal the Badgers’ win and the second straight loss for the Cowboys.

With this result, the situation for Dallas begins to get complicated in a division where it seemed that they would obtain the leadership in a simple way. However, the Philadelphia team is fast approaching and their playoff berth may be in jeopardy.

