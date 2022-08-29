The dramatic moment a boy rescued his mother while she was having a seizure in a swimming pool

The moment a boy saved his mother from drowning in a swimming pool

Lori Keeney and his son Gavin They were enjoying a summer morning in the swimming pool of their house when suddenly tragedy struck.

Lori had just jumped into the pool when she had a seizure. “I was scared more than ever, I had never been so scared before” said the woman.

Outside the pool was Gavin, who did not hesitate to jump to his mother’s rescue in the middle of the scene of terror.

“I was a little scared” said the 10-year-old boy, a fan of baseball and fishing.

A morning of enjoyment almost ended in tragedy

The dramatic moment was captured by the security cameras of the family home, located in the town Kingstonin the state of Oklahoma in United States.

The images, which quickly went viral, show just when Lori froze in the middle of the water. almost immediately Gavin is seen running, jumping into the pool and quickly swimming to where his mother was numb from the attack . The boy took her tightly in her arms to carry her to the shore.

Hearing the noises in the pool Lori’s father ran to the place to see what was happening and came across the shocking scene.

The man also dove into the water and finally helped with the recovery of his daughter. already aware Lori hugged her father after recovering from the difficult moment.

Now, Gavin has gone from being just Lori’s son to being the hero who saved her life. while having a seizure.

His hero character was also recognized by the authorities. The Kingston Police Department gave him an award for his bravery.

When talking about the facts, the woman said that she could not be more proud of her son.

“He’s definitely my hero,” he added. “But I really feel like he’s my guardian angel too.”.

