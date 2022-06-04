The dramatic moment of Alexander Zverev’s injury: he withdrew from the Roland Garros semi-final and left the court in a wheelchair

A moment of great sadness was experienced in the semifinals of Roland Garros. german tennis player Alexander Zverev he twisted his ankle and had to leave the track Philippe Chatrier wheelchair bound. Sascha suffered this severe injury while he was playing the tie break of the second set against Rafael Nadalwho won the victory due to the withdrawal of his rival (7-6, 6-6) and reached a new final in the French Grand Slam.

Nadal qualified for their fourteenth final in Roland Garroswhere he will seek his 14th title in Paris, and the 22nd Grand Slam title in his career, against the winner of the duel between Marin Cilic y Casper Ruud. He will arrive at that definition surely more rested than he expected because Beasts had to leave for a severe ankle sprain.

The misfortune of the German tennis player 25 years happened in the second set, with the score 7-6 (10-8), 6-5. At the point of 6-6the Majorcan player of 36 years He executed a right down the line that forced his opponent to move laterally at high speed. In that move, Alexander Zverev’s right foot got caught in the clay and bent violently.

Alexander Zverev screams in pain at the sight of Rafael Nadal in the Roland Garros semifinals (Photo: REUTERS)

His cry of pain shook the 14,800 spectators and the rest of those present on the court, in addition to causing the quick reaction of the doctors, who came to assist him. Also Rafael Nadal He crossed to the other side of the track, very worried about his opponent, who was withdrawn in Wheelchair to assess the injury in the locker room.

A few minutes later, Beasts he returned to the track with his right foot bare and leaning on crutches. She said goodbye to the public with a lot of pain and hugged herself with a Rafael Nadal who advanced to the tournament final after a battle of three hours and five minutes.

Alexander Zverev returned to the court on crutches to say goodbye to the public and congratulate Rafael Nadal for qualifying for the Roland Garros final (Photo: REUTERS)

“See crying Sascha It has been very hard, very sad for him. He was having a great tournament, I know how much he is fighting to win a Grand Slam. Bad luck, I wish him the best and a speedy recovery,” he said. Rafael Nadal on the court after taking the victory in a game where he was squeezing himself to the fullest but which ended early due to bad luck Alexander Zverev.

KEEP READING:

Rafael Nadal will play the 14th Roland Garros final of his career: Alexander Zverev had to leave the semifinal due to injury

The impossible point that Nadal won to save the first set and drove the commentators crazy at Roland Garros

At 18, Coco Gauff beat Martina Trevisan and will play the Roland Garros final