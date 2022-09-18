The dramatic moment when the roof of a gym collapses during the earthquake in Taiwan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the open Richter scale has shaken the island early this Sunday

And earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the open Richter scale has shaken the island of Taiwanas confirmed by the authorities, after which the Taiwanese president, Tsai Ing Wen has raised the alert level to deal with aftershocks.

The Central Office of Climate has indicated on its website that the epicenter of the earthquake has been located 42.7 kilometers north of Taitung and has added that the hypocenter has been located about seven kilometers deep.

As the hours go by the dramatic images of the violent effect of the earthquake begin to spread. In this video you see how part of the roof of a school gym collapses where a group of boys performed sports activities.

The minors, quick reflexes, They managed to escape from the rubble and there are no fatalities.. In addition, according to the authorities, the main structure of the roof failed, which prevented an even greater disaster.

The earthquake has been preceded by a series of tremors during the last hours, including one of 5.9 during the day on Saturday. Likewise, about ten aftershocks have been recorded, including one of magnitude 5.4 on the open Richter scale.

Tsai has called on the population to be alert to the danger of seismic activity, after the damage suffered by infrastructure and buildings in Hualien and Taitung, including the collapse of two bridges in Hualien, as reported by the Taiwanese news agency CNA. .

The Hualien County Disaster Response Center has pointed out that has rescued three people after the bridge collapse, while firefighters have rescued four other people from a collapsed building. Some 400 tourists are being evacuated from Chike Mountain after power lines fell due to several landslides.

Also, more than 7,000 households in Hualien have lost power due to the earthquake, while other cities, including Taipei, have suffered power cuts. On the other hand, the train has derailed in Hualien due to the earthquake, with no information on victims.

A strong earthquake hit southeastern Taiwan on Sunday, claiming at least one life, toppling three buildings and ripping apart roads, but experts say the threat of a regional tsunami has passed.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for several southern Japanese islands near Taiwan, but later lifted it.

Taiwan sits at the confluence of the Philippine and Eurasian plates, so earthquakes are frequent on the island.

