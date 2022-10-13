The dramatic rescue of the 12-year-old boy who spent six hours trapped under the rubble of a Russian bombardment

A group of rescuers carried out titanic work to save the life of the young Ukrainian

Ukrainian rescuers managed to pull a 12-year-old boy out of the rubble of a building hit by a shell in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, footage released on Thursday showed.

In a published statement, the boy was trapped for more than six hours after the attack on the five-story residential building, in which the young man lived.

The boy, identified only as Artem, was taken out at 07:50 local time (04:50 GMT) and taken to a medical center, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

“We think Artem will be fine”they added.

El alcalde de Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevich said in a social media post that the southern city was “massively bombed”.

The moment of the rescue of a boy in Ukraine

In the past 24 hours, Russian missiles hit more than 40 settlements, while the Ukrainian air force carried out 32 strikes against 25 Russian targets, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

Moscow began apparent revenge attacks on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge from Russia to Crimea a terror attack.

The Ukrainian authorities denounced that during the early hours of this Thursday kamikaze drone attacks in the region of Kiev.

The head of the administration of the kyiv region, Alexey Kulebareported the attacks against “one of the communities in the region, an attack with kamikaze drones,” as published on his Telegram social network profile.

The Rescue Of A Boy Trapped By Russian Bombing

Kuleba also said that rescue teams are at the scene of the attack, and asked citizens to remain in shelters until the alarm warns them that they can leave.

Ukraine also reported shelling in the city of Nicholas shiplocated in the south of the country.

The mayor of the city, Alexander Senkevichnoted that Nicholas ship was attacked “massively” by Russian troops, without specifying a balance of victims for the moment.

“After the first night, they have massively bombed Mikolaev. A five-story residential building has been attacked”, Senkevich explained in a message on his official Telegram profile, after he had given notice at midnight of the air alarms for citizens to take refuge.

“The top two floors were completely destroyed.; the rest, under the rubble”, specified the mayor. The emergency services are at the site of the bombings to proceed with the rescue work, as explained by Senkevich.

In recent days, Russia has taken a change of strategy in the war in Ukraine, so that is targeting attacks on civilian areas and infrastructure. Moscow has taken this measure in retaliation for an explosion on Saturday that damaged the strategic Kerch bridge, which links Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

(With information from Reuters)

