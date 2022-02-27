The drastic decision made by the Ukrainian goalkeeper of Real Madrid due to the war in his country

The Ukrainian goalkeeper Lunin got out of the Real Madrid call (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

The world is in suspense over the invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine. On the third day of military actions in the territory, local forces are resisting and President Zelensky urged the population to defend themselves against the attack led by Vladimir Putin. Faced with this scenario, sport also suffered the collateral damage of a situation that generates repudiation in different latitudes.

Like the Ukrainians residing in their country, there are many born in the land attacked by Russia who suffer the consequences of these acts. And in the case of football, in the last few hours it was confirmed that Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin decided to withdraw from the call for the match between Carlo Ancelotti’s team and Rayo Vallecano.

Through the official site, the merengue club confirmed the absence of the 23-year-old Ukrainian soccer player. For his part, the goalkeeper used his social networks to ask the population of Spain for help with medical supplies and food to send to the country affected by the Russian attack.

“Dear Spaniards and all the people who want to help Ukraine now in these difficult times. At Calle Méndez Álvaro 8, Ucramarket, you need: canned food, cotton, rubber bands, bandages, hemostatic drugs, painkillers. Of clothes: warm socks. Thank you very much for your help”Lunin wrote.

Lunin’s request on his social networks

The footballer, who was born in Krasnograd, and who has relatives and friends in an area near Kiev, also called for Madridistas to join a peaceful demonstration to be held in Madrid this Sunday, from 12 noon, from Plaza de Colón to Plaza de la Cibeles. Who will replace Lunin on the Real Madrid bench will be youth squad Luis López.

History marks that the Ukrainian goalkeeper He arrived at Real Madrid in mid-2018, from Zorya Luhansk, and signed a six-year contract with the White House. After his arrival, he was loaned consecutive seasons to the Leganés, Valladolid and Real Oviedountil in the 2020-21 campaign he returned to Madrid.

With your selection, He established himself as the best goalkeeper of the 2019 U-20 World Cupin which his team finished as the champion after beating South Korea in the definition.

In the last press conference prior to the duel against Rayo Vallecano, it was Real Madrid’s coach himself who said that he spoke with Lunin after the Russian invasion. “I have spoken with Lunin, also the president to show him our affection, we know that it is a difficult moment for him. War is a horror and the whole club has to be close and show it all our love”, Ancelotti said.

At the same time, the Italian coach admitted that the situation affected the goalkeeper’s mood. “It doesn’t have the spirit it had before, he is worried because he has people close to Kiev, his mother, friends, it is normal that he is very worried,” he said. And he added: “It affects his spirit but I think the training helps him not to think about these things all the time. He is serious and professional in training although obviously all this is affecting him”, he concluded.

Carlo Ancelotti referred to the situation of his substitute goalkeeper (REUTERS / Juan Medina)

