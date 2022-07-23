The drastic decision that Cristiano Ronaldo took to manage to leave Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo did not rejoin Manchester United (REUTERS/Phil Noble)

The future remains uncertain Cristiano Ronaldo, that just over a week before the start of the Premier League season he did not rejoin the Manchester United, with whom he has a contract until June 2023. The Lusitanian made it clear his intention to leave the English team and would even agree to lower his salary so that it can pave the way for his departure. The striker was linked to other giants in Europe, but it is not yet clear what will happen.

The footballer, together with his representative, jorge mendesI would be open to a possible reduction of his salary that would be around 30 percentas reported by the CBS and whose information was recorded in the Spanish media AS y Brand. The information would have been confirmed by Mendes himselfwho would look for that decision to have an impact on possible new interested parties.

This would allow the teams that dropped out of a possible contracting of Cristiano Ronaldo to get on a negotiation. The Portuguese would be perceiving 30 million annual net (30.6 million dollars).

CR7 carries out a preseason in a personal way (@cristiano)

In the last hours it transpired that the Atlético Madrid is an option for the attacker, which would have the approval of the Argentine coach, Diego Simeone. But the new technical director of the Red Devils, Erik ten Hagstated that CR7 has an option to renew his contract until 2024. The British team continues its preseason in Australia and now they meet in Perth.

Being an elite athlete and who only thinks about competition at the highest level, in a particular calendar that will have the Qatar 2022 World Cup at the end of the year, the player would be focused on being able to perform in a club that disputes the Champions League and the United will play the Europa League.

The CBS He added that Cristiano Ronaldo could be adjusted to a structure like that of Atlético Madrid, since it is not a team that would depend on him. The striker faced Atlético Madrid several times in the nine years he was at their great rival, Real Madrid, where he won everything. But he is part of history and his sights are set on Qatar. One point that would seduce him is that he be under the orders of Cholo Simeone, since he could squeeze it to the fullest.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants a team that participates in the Champions League to reach the Qatar World Cup in the highest competition (REUTERS / Pedro Nunes)

In the last few days, it became known that Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to PSG, but was rejected in the team that has as maximum figure to Lionel Messi. Nor did Bayern Munich want it. On the other hand, he received a millionaire offer for 300 million euros from Saudi Arabiasomething that did not prosper.

However, although the mattress team will be in the main club tournament of the Old World, He would not have the financial capacity to take over the services of the 37-year-old Lusitanian, who finished the previous Premier League financial year with 18 goals.

Meanwhile Cristiano Ronaldo trains on his own and made it known through his social networks. He knows that he cannot give in and that he must be in optimal physical condition to start playing as soon as possible once his situation is resolved The countdown has begun and in Europe the regular seasons are just around the corner . The moment of definitions is yet to come.

