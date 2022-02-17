The drastic security measure that the driver had to take that allowed Verstappen’s victory in Formula 1 after being threatened on his vacation

The pilot hired bodyguards during his vacation in London (@nicholaslatifi)

Almost unintentionally, the pilot of Formula 1 Nicholas Lafiti became one of the main characters in the victory of Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi on December 12 after starring an unfortunate accident which led to the entry of the Safety car at the end of the race and a dramatic outcome.

The 26-year-old Canadian lived a real ordeal after the consecration of the Dutcha product of the insults and death threats received by the fans, who considered that their incidence in the definition was on purpose.

That’s why the Williams man recently revealed in an interview with Race Fans that had to hire bodyguards during his vacation to visit an amusement park in London with his girlfriend.

Nicholas Lafiti crashed during the last section of the Abu Dhabi GP (Reuters)

“I was back in London after the race and I had security with me when I went to Winter Wonderland. with my girlfriend”, assured Lafiti, during the press conference in which the English team presented the car for 2022 at Silverstone.

“You have to take threats seriously because you don’t know what can happen. It is the unfortunate reality of the world we live in and there are some extreme threats that crossed the line,” he continued.

Faced with outrage at the way in which Hamilton lost his eighth title on the last lap, the Montreal (Canada) driver was caught in the crosshairs of the controversy and took the threats after the race in December very seriously.

“It will sound ridiculous to some people, but you don’t know how serious people can be”he explained before concluding: “It only takes a drunk fan at the airport or you run into someone who had a bad day and they are intoxicated or under the influence and have extreme opinions.”

Lafiti will compete again in 2022 with Williams (Reuters)

Days after that outcome in Abu Dhabi, the pilot anticipated that he would receive insults, for which decided to delete the Instagram and Twitter apps from his phone. However, in mid-December, he decided to reopen them and break the silence with a statement that he published through his social profiles.

“Hi all, I’ve stayed away from social media to let things settle down from the events of the last race. I have been trying to find the best way to deal with this. I ignore it or I move on, or I face it and face the reality that sadly is the reality of social networks, “he said at the time.

“Using social networks as a channel to attack someone with messages of hate, abuse and threats of violence is terrible and something I will talk about publicly. I realize that I am unlikely to convince those who have acted this way towards me to change their ways, and may even try to use this message against me, but it is right to report this type of behavior and not remain silent.” remarked.

