The draw for the World Cup: how the groups of Brazil, Uruguay, Mexico, Ecuador and Argentina turned out

The fans of the planet have already begun to vibrate with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 . At Exhibition and Congress Center from Doha the draw that defined the composition of the group stage and the tournament fixture. And the American teams already know their opponents: Argentina ended up being the most benefited by chance, while Uruguay appears as the one that found itself with the most complex panorama.

Qatar were seeded in Group A. England fell out of Group B, while chance left Argentina in Group C. And France, in Group D. Spain tops Group E. Belgium finished in Group F. Brazil appeared in Group G: Justó took out the ball Cafú, who smiled and named him “el Penta”, in relation to the five titles he has. In consecuense, Portugal was determined in Group H.

This is how the groups were formed:

GROUP A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal and the Netherlands.

B GROUP: England, Iran, United States and (Wales-Scotland/Ukraine)

GROUP C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland.

GROUP D: France, (Peru-UAE/Australia), Denmark and Tunisia.

GROUP E: Spain, (Costa Rica/New Zealand), Germany and Japan.

GROUP F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco and Croatia.

GROUP G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.

GROUP H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea.

The South American teams had mixed luck: Ecuador will open the action in the World Cup against Qatar, on Monday, November 21 at the Al Bait stadium. And they will have to battle against strong rivals, such as Senegal (Africa Cup champion) and the Netherlands. Brazil has respectable opponents, such as Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon, although under normal conditions it should advance. Peru (if they win the playoff against the United Arab Emirates or Australia) will find themselves in a very demanding zone, against France, Denmark and Tunisia.

The final photo of the ceremony (REUTERS / Pawel Kopczynski)

AND the Uruguay case is particular. Although the draw did not provide a clear “Group of Death”, the closest to that concept is H, where Celeste fell, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, Ghana and South Korea. Perhaps Group E could fight for the title if Costa Rica enters, but more than anything because of the clash of titans between Spain and Germany.

Argentina? Albiceleste got an accessible group, at least within the panorama offered by the drums. He will debut against Saudi Arabia (11/22), from copon 2 it was Mexico (11/26), avoiding facing the most powerful, although the power of the Aztecs, led by an old acquaintance: the Daddy Martino. And the third adversary was Poland (11/30), the team whose flag is Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich striker who, precisely, fought with Lionel Messi for the awards for best footballer of 2021.

Former American soccer player Carli Lloyd, former British player Jermaine Jenas and presenter of Jamaican and British origin Samantha Johnson were in charge of leading the most important segment of the ceremony. The first summoned to take out the balls was the Brazilian Cafu. Then Nigerian Jay Jay Okocha. Third, Lottar Mathaus appeared on the scene. In fourth position, the Iranian Ali Daei, former historical scorer for national teams until the emergence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Fifth, former defender Adel Ahmed MalAllah (Qatar). Sixth, the former captain of the Australian team Tim Cahill and Bora Milutinovic, the only coach to play in five World Cups with five different teams (Mexico 1986, Costa Rica 1990, USA 1994, Nigeria 1998 and China PR 2002). Finally, the former Algerian striker Rabah Madjer.

The gala began with an animated video that tried to explain the meaning and values ​​that surround the World Cup dispute. The protagonist was a turban, who claimed to have participated, for example, in Maradona’s “Hand of God” in Mexico 86 or Van Persie’s popcorn in Brazil 2014. This is La’eeb, the mascot of the contest.

Presentation of the mascot of the Qatar World Cup 2022

After an impressive freestyle show in which men and women participated, it was time for the speech of the actress Sherihan, who gave a speech opening the arms of the Arab world to those who come to Qatar to enjoy the World Cup. And it was the turn of the World Cup song, Hayya Hayya (Better Together), or “Better Together” in Spanish, which was performed live by Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha.

Then he went on stage Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, who welcomed the representatives of all the delegations in various languages. And he announced that it will be “The best World Cup in history”. “The world is divided, the world is aggressive, and we need occasions like these to unite. The request made by the world of football is to stop the conflicts, stop the wars”, she pointed out, in relation to Ukraine’s invasion of Russia.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (REUTERS/Carl Recine)

The tribute to the recently deceased stars was a blow to the heart for all the fans, but especially the Argentines. is that they passed Gordon Banks, Paolo Rossi, Gerd Müllerbut specially Diego Maradonawho died in November 2020.

Fifa’s Tribute To Maradona And Other Soccer Players In The World Cup Draw

Later, the great protagonist of the World Cup came on stage: the trophy. He came into the hands of Didier Deschamps, the coach of France, champion of the last round played in Russia. The climax came with the draw, the moment that immersed the fans in the World Cup atmosphere, with 8 months to go before the start of the ecumenical competition.

