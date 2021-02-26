The dream he pursues, his unknown friend in the Denver dressing room, Ginobili’s advice and his wife’s role in reaching the NBA: Campazzo’s confessions

Facundo Campazzo is living his best moment since he arrived in the NBA (AFP)

Facundo Campazzo is going through his best moment since his arrival in the NBA. Despite the fact that 31 games of the regular season have just gone by with the Denver Nuggets jersey, the man from Cordoba has already made his impact in the best basketball league in the world. The one in which he swore he wanted to play to show his competitive spirit. With a dozen games, the blow is given. Now, his goal is to give his best version every night.

In a virtual press conference organized by his TeamFacu communication team and in which he participated InfobaeCampazzo took advantage of the day off after his team’s victory against the Portland Trail Blazers to take stock of the short time he has been the protagonist in the maximum competition of the discipline. “It’s a World Cup that lasts seven months”, was the phrase he used to graph how tough the NBA outing is.

“I knew that the adaptation process was going to fulfill its factor. I keep trying to adapt as quickly as possible. From one day to the next it was a 360 degree change. I knew my role. He knew he was going to take his process. Now I feel very confident, knowing the league and the rivals. I felt better when I played with the rivals for the second time, ”Facundo said from his residence in Denver.

Although he had several games in which he excelled at the beginning of the regular phase, Campazzo feels that, little by little, he is having the rhythm that he intends. But, in turn, he highlighted what are the points of his game in which he is looking to evolve. “I try to contribute from energy, from defense. From the attitude, intensity. I try to train the three-point shots, the floater, the pick and roll, I try to spread. To maintain myself, I have to maintain the level of three-point shooting and off-the-ball movement. Anyone can run the court, but movement without the ball in this team is key ”.

In addition to talking about the game and how he takes advantage of the study they do in the NBA on the different aspects of the game, Campazzo opened the doors of the Nuggets’ privacy and told who his great ally is in a locker room, whom he defined as little American.

“I get along with most of them. It is a wardrobe that resembles the international. Because his two franchise players are international. DT likes it a lot. Since I arrived I felt super comfortable. Although my English is not native, I try to adapt quickly, talk to them and get to know them. On trips I get together with Vlatko Cancar”, Explained the former Real Madrid. Who are you referring to? The 6-foot-tall Slovenian giant who was drafted by Denver in 2017 and only had his first experience last season.

Campazzo next to the Slovenian Cancar (AFP)

Another of the themes that Campazzo touched was the fury that was generated in Argentina with his landing in the NBA. How do you live it thousands of kilometers away and in the midst of a pandemic that forces most franchises not to open the door of the stadiums?

“I do not fall. I do not take dimension. Or I don’t want to take dimension. I see it on social media. The support I’m having, people who stay awake. It makes itself felt. I feel it everyday. I can’t wait for people to be on the pitch. Hopefully I can see them in person. It will be something very nice to see ”, said the base runner-up in the world with the Argentine team in the last World Cup.

And I add: “We will have to open a store in Argentina”, when he was asked about the need of his fans to get his number 7 jersey.

One of the key factors for Facundo to come to the NBA knowing what world he was going to find himself with was the previous experience he took from the generation that knew how to leave a mark in the United States. The Ginobili, Scola, Nocioni, Prigioni and the rest laid the cornerstone for Argentine basketball to become known in foreign territory.

“It wasn’t such a drastic change. It’s incredible, but I was lucky enough to play with Manu, Luis, Chapu, Pablo and in the national team we took the opportunity to stop our ears and ask about NBA life. We already made our heads. Listening to them at that time, it was like a dream. But being here, it happens to be common. I try to stop and think where I am. You have all the facilities. I try to enjoy it in my own way and be down to earth to compete”, Explicó Campazzo.

Precisely, Facundo became the first Argentine in the league after the retirement of Ginobili, which left a legendary trail in San Antonio and the rest of the NBA. Beyond what the Bahiense generated in his career and that the comparisons with his figure will always be on the table, the Cordovan highlighted the mark that the four-time champion sealed.

Campazzo and Manu Ginobili shared a team in the Argentine national team (Nicolás Stulberg)

“When I arrived, they asked me about Manu. Here he is super respected. It’s amazing how Manu is seen in the league. Personally, I try to put my heart and DNA there, “said Facu, at the same time that he told how attentive Ginobili has been to him since he landed in Denver.

“That Manu himself writes to advise you on things, it’s incredible. I don’t take it as pressure or responsibility. They showed us the way of the things that have to be done to reach your best version “.

After many years in Europe, the change of moving to Colorado was not that difficult for Campazzo. His challenge of wanting to play in the NBA prompted him to step out of the comfort zone that he had earned at Real Madrid and bet on more. But, beyond his sporting intentions, Facundo highlighted the importance of his wife to leave Spain.

“If I hadn’t met Consu, I wouldn’t be in the NBA. He was a person who helped me a lot off the court. It’s my ground wire. I ordered everything. Together with Sara (their daughter), they made me see other priorities. See the horizon. If it hadn’t been for them, I think it wouldn’t have come. They are the pillar of my career “he confessed.

As he prepares to face the next games with the Nuggets, Campazzo dreams. You feel supported by Michael Malone, which asks you to just be him. “You are Facundo”his coach tells him. At the same time, and when there is still the bulk of the season in which Denver will try to be the protagonist again at the hand of Nikola Jokic Y Jamal Murray In the Western Conference, the Argentine knows the formula that will allow him to make a name for himself among the best players on the planet.

“If I make a name for myself, it will have to do with the work I do. I came to compete. To challenge me. To make a name for myself in this league. To show me that I can play at a level like Denver has in the NBA “.

Campazzo averages more than 5 points and 2 assists per game in his first season in the NBA (AFP)

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

An acrobatic assist from behind and triple in the face of an NBA star: the best of Campazzo in Denver’s triumph over Portland

A journey through the intimate life of Facundo Campazzo: his fears, why he left football for basketball and how his NBA dream was born