“The dream life of the glass giant”: they published an essay on what Del Potro’s career would have been without injuries

The talent and ability to Juan Martin del Potro to compete against the best players on the planet is indisputable. The winner of the 2009 US Open stood up to the biggest pitchfork in sports history: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer y Novak Djokovic. In addition, he had memorable encounters against Andy Murray who was the closest to getting into this select group of talented. In the minds of all Argentines and racket lovers there will always be one question: What would have happened to the Torre de Tandil race if he hadn’t been injured?

The former tennis player and today a journalist, Mathieu Aeschmannwas in charge of creating a parallel universe where he raised a hypothesis that had a question as its starting point. “How would the career of Juan Martín del Potro, who said goodbye to tennis in Buenos Aires, have been if he had not been betrayed by a body unworthy of his talent?”began in the middle of his native country Morning Sunday. The test called ‘The Dream Life of the Crystal Giant’ brings to mind the enormous figure of the circuit that the man from Tandil would have been.

“Del Potro shed his last tears as a tennis player on Tuesday night, in the nostalgic fervor of a central court Guillermo Villas who sang to delay the deadline. The ‘gentle giant’ tried to hide the red eyes from him, blew the grip on him one last time. But his heart was gone. While the ‘Big Three’ continues to postpone retirement and logic, his closest rival, the one who will have arbitrated his career for records for twelve years, has chosen to leave the ring. He bequeaths a forehand of incomparable brutality, seven Grand Slam titles, an Olympic gold medal, a Davis Cup and songs like only Argentines can invent. The first number 1 in the world of the albiceleste, ‘Delpo’, will continue to be, above all, the only man who has beaten Roger Federer in the Wimbledon final (2012), Rafael Nadal in the Roland Garros final (2013 ) and Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open (2016). The impossible tennis triptych ”, wrote the journalist calling the emotion of all his readers.

However, the reality is that Juan Martín never won that number of big tournaments and the writer sought to get his feet back on the ground. “It’s time to make peace with your memory. Most of the above never existed. Del Potro has lifted just one Grand Slam trophy. It was in September 2009 in New York. Driven by the recklessness of his 20 years, he had then dealt his biggest beating of Rafael Nadal (6-2, 6-2, 6-2) before finally recovering from a two-set deficit against Roger Federer. Four months later, his right wrist gave way,” he recalled.

Mathieu asked a film specialist, Antoine Cassé, for help in order to continue putting together the utopia. “He probably wouldn’t have hit 20 Grand Slam titles like the three monsters, but I could see him with five and 10 trophies.”. The Argentine Pablo Minutella also joined the discussion raised by the Swiss. “Safe from injury, I think that Juan Martín would have been ranked number 1 for at least two reasons”began the colleague to present his point of view as to why the Torre could have touched the highest ranking of the tennis circuit.

And he elaborated: “First, because he liked big games. Challenge and adversity have always gotten the best of him. Then the way it was turned upside down after operations on the left wrist, improving the slice shot and then changing the gesture to two hands, shows how aware he was of his possibilities and the strength to overcome them. However, the ability to adapt is essential to reach the top.”

To understand Juan Martín’s moment of success, we must choose a chronological place where the protagonists of the Big Three are not at a superlative level to the level of considering them unbeatable. “Undoubtedly you have to rule out Nadal’s legendary 2010 season and Djokovic’s ‘cosmic’ eighteen months between 2015 and 2016. But the Argentine had a profile capable of shining everywhere.”Aeschmann added.

Unfortunately, reality is different and the tears he shed after falling to Federico Delbonis in the first round of the Argentina Open were 100% real. “Alternate history slips away. The need to understand, to make sense of this misfortune, tirelessly reminds us of the truth”, admitted the editor. And he emotionally closed: “’Delpo would have been so smart and resilient with an intact body? Would ‘La Torre de Tandil’ have been this monument visited and honored by the entire public of the world without the compassion that aroused its destiny?

