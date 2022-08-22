The dream of Evo Morales and his allies that cannot be

Daniel Ortega, Nicolás Maduro and Evo Morales (AP)

(La Paz, Bolivia) – Evo Morales He asked his followers not to talk about future elections because he is concerned about the crisis of the governments of the region where the virus of the struggle of the original peoples had been implanted. He is at risk his dream of creating a OAS socialist that replaces the current one, “servile to the empire”, which detected the evidence of the electoral fraud of 2019 with which he wanted to proclaim himself the winner, before resigning and fleeing.

The idea of ​​creating a OAS socialist has the support of Nicholas Maduro y Daniel Ortegabut the coca grower had the possibility of also including the residents of Bolivia, now mired in deep crises. In addition to the ideological problems, the crisis of the friendly governments of Morales has to do with the corruption of its drivers, as is the case with Peru y Argentina.

Of the crises that affect its allies of Chile, Argentina y PeruThe one that most worries the coca grower is the war that the Peruvian army has launched against the drug-trafficking guerrillas in the Amazon region of the VRAEMwhere he recommended legalizing clandestine coca plantations.

The production of cocaine sulfate in that area reaches Boliviawhere it is converted into hydrochloride and shipped, along with Bolivian cocaine, to neighboring countries, such as Argentina y Brazilwhere does it go to Europa y Africa. military operations in the VRAEM were not previously authorized by the defense minister, but the president peter castlewho was about to be dismissed by parliament, chose to support military action and mourn the death of an officer.

The former vice president is also concerned about this crisis Alvaro Garcia Linerarenowned adviser to the president Gabriel Boricwho is now distraught over the inevitable rejection of the draft constitution drawn up as a copy of the Bolivian constitution. Chileaccording to the project, would become a new “multinational state”, it would cease to be a republic and would change its flag for one of the original peoples.

Party militant groups Morales visited Chile during the student protests in that country, but above all they made contact with the mapuchesnow turned into terrorist groups, including Argentina.

These Bolivian groups are part of the “armed militias” what Morales decided to create in Bolivia when he was sheltered in Argentina. For the time being, commandos from these militias are busy kidnapping peasants and even journalists, while the land invaders advance in Santa Cruz to expand coca cultivation.

The situation of the lady Cristina Kirchner in Argentinawho could be sentenced to a few years in prison, made the cocalero spread a tweet in solidarity with her, and tells her that he knows how perverse is “the right” against the revolutionary leaders. He said that he too was a victim of that current, but that he should trust in victory.

He has also sent messages of solidarity to miracle roomleader of an irregular group of Jujuyaccused of committing atrocities, but much appreciated by the government of Alberto Fernandez.

But yes, Morales He has said that the accusations made of him being connected to drug trafficking are nothing but slander, never proven. The problem that he has in this purification purpose is that his region, the chapare, produces coca only for drug trafficking. Actually, it is 94% of the coca in the chapare that is converted into a drug, according to reports from the United Nations.

What he has not denied is that he supports the “intercultural”, as the armed groups advancing on Santa Cruzcause fires that cover millions of hectares, as happened in 2019. But what worries the coca grower a lot, the concern of a strategist, of an aspiring statesman and regional leader, it is the crisis of friendly governments in the region.

