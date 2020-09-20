‘The Drew Barrymore Present’ Is Limited by Its Host’s Stardom: TV Review

The very best speak present hosts are made into stars by the medium. To wit: Rosie O’Donnell was a well known comedian and actor however hardly the dynamo she finally grew to become when she started her each day present. She reinvented the medium that had, earlier than her, been dominated by former native information anchor Oprah Winfrey. Each these stars didn’t carry to bear enormous quantities of persona that was already identified to the viewers, so that they needed to work to hold throughout an thought of themself with every episode and section. At their finest, you walked away from their exhibits figuring out O’Donnell and Winfrey in a means you won’t in any other case have, earlier than.

Drew Barrymore, a newly-minted speak present host along with her “Drew Barrymore Present” carried in daytime by CBS stations, has much less of herself to introduce, and, extra crucially, much less obvious need to take action. Barrymore has been well-known for many years, a Hollywood legacy admission whose expertise, appeal, and breezy strategy to publicity have justly stored her within the public eye since her “E.T.” days. Her present’s opening credit embody a listing of all she’s gotten as much as each in her movies (“You’ve seen me… uncover extraterrestrials,” onscreen textual content shouts on the viewers in a sans-serif yellow acquainted from SoulCycle’s branding) and out of doors them (we’ve additionally seen her “flash just a few hosts,” “get in hassle,” and “be taught to be a mom”). However these allusions to a considerably troublesome formative years in addition to to a bent, earlier in her profession, in the direction of chaos are as a lot Drew as we get.

That’s to not say the present isn’t subsumed along with her picture. Barrymore has, maybe because the “Charlie’s Angels” franchise, been identified for a type of ebullient, keen kookiness: Right here, that’s flattened a bit right into a sunniness that begins to glare, missing even the slight, tense coolness that present-day speak standard-bearer Ellen DeGeneres brings to her onscreen life between dances. Barrymore opens episodes with monologues about her life that appear to disclose greater than they really do, alluding to the challenges and joys of parenthood whereas ending on a lesson. She takes mild, uninvasive questions from a digital viewers of waving followers beamed in from their houses, a concession to the COVID period that conveniently cedes management of the area to a really in-control star.

And he or she does celeb interviews that, of their first week, normally lacked a peg past Barrymore’s friendship or admiration for her visitor. (Her introduction to Reese Witherspoon was as follows: “There actually aren’t any phrases that I’ve for our subsequent visitor, besides to say that she’s not only a visitor, however she’s a girl who’s exhibiting up for a pal — me.”) In every, Barrymore’s fellow-feeling with film stars (her friends) ensured issues wouldn’t get a lot deeper than a mutual admiration society. The opening-day “Charlie’s Angels” reunion, missing the moderating pressure of somebody outdoors this tripartite friendship, left viewers on the surface. The dialog with Witherspoon, for example, by no means actually transcended a type of complimentary back-and-forth about how every actually loves the opposite; moments the place the pair edged as much as really discussing their lives, like a trip they took collectively to Mexico, fell away. An interview with Charlize Theron got here nearer to a type of fact, because the pair mentioned their respective households’ experiences of alcoholism. It’s not even the disclosure itself that mattered a lot because the sense that Theron and Barrymore each had been there to speak about one thing.

Barrymore’s present is squarely in her consolation zone, and as such is within the consolation zone of any celeb; it’s so smooth and unthreatening, although, as to usually make us really feel we all know topics and interviewer each much less properly when the interview is completed. We hardly want a Mike Wallace-style expose on the celebrities Barrymore books; that’d be bizarre in daytime, and it’s not what viewers look to Barrymore for. However — talking as a Barrymore fan who was excited to see her in dialog — there’s as but untapped potential for her to dig deeper, to point out us extra of what she actually believes or finds vital. “Drew’s Information,” a section on the high of the present meant to encourage and be mild, is an efficient instance: It’s usually about web dross, just like the world’s largest chocolate fountain or a debate about the place on its neck a giraffe would put on a bow tie. (Sure, actually.)

But additionally on the present, Barrymore has positioned the highlight on, for example, the Black writer and illustrator of a kids’s ebook she appeared to meaningfully love or a marketing campaign for white girls to share their platforms with Black girls. These had been moments that had been surprising, spoke to the second in a extra direct means than merely offering escapism, and — most urgently — appeared to impress one thing extra significant from Barrymore than effusiveness. They received on the thought of constructive uplift by doing it quite than insisting on it. Barrymore’s present has the flexibility to be upbeat and nonetheless about one thing; it simply, too usually, defaults to the flat, broad strategy of a celeb who has fought onerous, after a childhood uncovered to the media’s glare, to maintain some a part of herself from the general public. There is usually a center strategy right here, one which ditches the giraffes in bow ties and the completely most obsequious of the star-on-star chats, and that retains a smile on its face whereas acknowledging that typically, it’s okay for relentless positivity to, properly, relent. That’s once we get the moments of humanity behind the smile, those that make stars stars, or hold them there.