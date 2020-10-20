The driver suffered a heart attack while driving the bus, entered the vehicle in the nearest shop

A BEST bus has crashed in Chembur area of ​​Mumbai. However, no one has been harmed in this accident. In fact, the bus driver suffered a heart attack while driving the bus, after which he lost control of the bus and entered the same shop nearby. Bus driver Haridas Patil has been admitted to the hospital for treatment where his condition remains critical. Also Read – Maharashtra government requests railways to visit women in Mumbai local

According to sources, the bus was going from No. 38 Ghatkopar Station East to Tata Power Center Chembur. Meanwhile, the bus driver suffered a heart attack at around 10.45 am and the bus crashed. At the time of the accident, there were only 10-12 people in the bus. However, no one has been harmed in the bus accident.

Please tell that driver Haridas Patil was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in a hurry. Here, his condition is still described by doctors as serious. Let us know that in today's time when the locker and metro are not being fully operated in Maharashtra. At this time most people are traveling by buses only.