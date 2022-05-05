The drought continues: Pumas lost the Concachampios final against Seattle Sounders

Raúl Ruidíaz scored against Pumas in the Concachampions final.

After a match loaded towards the American side, the Pumas will not be able to play in the Club World Cup, adding another year to their losing streak since 2005, because in that year they reached the final of the Concachampions, but were defeated by the Saprissa from Costa Rica.

With three goals in favor of Seattle Sounders and none by the mexican teamended up defeated in this series.

The first goal occurred, as a harbinger of fate, 45 minutes into the game for the Peruvian Raul Ruidíazwho also gave the second blow that marked the fate of the Pumas and Seattle, as he has become the creditor of the championship title in the highest competition in Concacaf.

“There are no words to describe what I feel right now”, were the first statements of the Seattle player who described the game as something “difficult, but here we are”.

“This is a very important season for everyone” and he thanked his family for the team’s victory.

Raúl Ruidíaz in action with Seattle Sounders against Pumas for the first leg of the 2022 Concachampions. | Photo: @SoundersFC

So in the second half, the Mexican team made more risky plays to remedy the situation. But the last goal, the coup de grâce, was scored by Nicolás Lodeiro for the 87th minute of the dispute, which left the fans devastated.

It is the first team of the Major League Soccer (MLS) to reach the Club World Cup and the first Mexican team to lose to it.

Through their social networks, the team of the felines shared the result in an image in which it is added to the two goals with which were tied in the University Olympic Stadium, with the message “They never stopped supporting us. Thank you very much, fans! #ImDePumas”.

In this regard, the ESPN analyst, David Faitelsonshared minutes after the end of the game through his Twitter account that the team “has made a tremendous effort”, and pointed out that it did not represent a failure well “nNobody who reaches a final and the dispute as the university team has done, can be considered a failure…”.

Seattle Sounders players celebrate with Raúl Ruidíaz one of the two goals he scored in the Concacaf Champions League final against Pumas UNAM. Lumen Field Stadium, Seattle, Washington, USA. May 4, 2022. OBLIGATED CREDIT USA TODAY/Joe Nicholson

The auriazul team returned to the championship dispute after 17 years when they were finalists in 2005, while in the international arena, it was in 1989 the last time they were crowned champions when they beat the Cuban team Pinewood of the river.

While 2011 was the last time the institution won a trophy against the Monarchs Morelia. For this reason, the game created a great expectation for Mexican soccer fans and Pumas fans, both for the popularity of the feline team, as well as for the participation of the MLS.

And not only for that, since in statements before the game, the members of the Seattle Sounders mentioned that the favoritism leaned towards the Mexican team. “We accept that pressure, we accept the responsibility of playing at home, but in our mind it is not that we are favorites”, assured Freddy Montero.

While Ruidíaz had considered that the confrontation against the Pumas in Mexico City had been complicated by the geographical conditions: “Pumas is a difficult rival (…) We were not lethal, but the Sounders had the clearest chances”. And he closed with “This match is going to be different, we have to keep zero in the goal and take advantage of the opportunities we have. That will be the key to the game.”

KEEP READING:

They revealed the millionaire debt of Pumas before the final of Concacaf vs. Seattle

Luis García recalled the time he was champion in Concacaf with Pumas

Seattle Sounders vs Pumas: the economic differences of the Concacaf Champions League finalists