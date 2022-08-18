The drought uncovered the “Spanish Stonehenge”, a megalithic piece submerged in a reservoir

The ‘Spanish Stonehenge’ emerges from a reservoir affected by drought

A brutal summer has caused havoc in many rural areas of Spainbut the country’s worst drought in decades has had a An unexpected side effect that has delighted archaeologists: the reappearance of a circle of prehistoric stones in a reservoir whose waterline has receded.

Officially known as the Guadalperal Dolmenbut nicknamed ‘the Spanish Stonehenge’, the circle of dozens of megalithic stones dates according to estimates to the year 5,000 before our era.

The Guadalperal dolmen, also known as the Spanish Stonehenge (REUTERS / Silvio Castellanos)

He is currently totally exposed in a corner of the Valdecanas reservoirin the province of Cáceres, where authorities say the water level has dropped to 28% of its capacity.

“It is a surprise, it is to have an opportunity again that we had not had in the past. So it’s very rewarding.” said archaeologist Enrique Cedillo of the Complutense University of Madrid, one of the experts rushing to study the circle before it is submerged again under the waters.

The dolmen emerges due to the retreat of the waters of the Valdecanas reservoir (REUTERS / Susana Vera)

It was discovered by the German archaeologist Hugo Obermaier in 1926but the area was flooded in 1963 in a rural development project under the Francisco Franco dictatorship.

Since then, it has only been visible in its entirety four times.

Dolmens are vertically arranged stones that usually support a flat rock. Although there are many scattered throughout Western Europe, little is known about who erected them. Human remains found in or near many of them have given rise to the oft-repeated theory that they are tombs

An overhead image of the reservoir (REUTERS/Susana Vera)

Local historical and tourist associations have advocated transferring the Guadalperal stones to a museum or another location on the mainland.

His presence is also good news for Rubén Argentas, owner of a small boat excursion business.

“The dolmen emerges and the tourism of the dolmen begins”, told the agency Reuters after a busy day dedicated to taking tourists to and from the place.

The Valdecanas reservoir on the outskirts of El Gordo (REUTERS / Susana Vera)

Nevertheless, there is no silver lining for local farmers.

“It doesn’t rain what it had to rain in spring, so the pond is left with little water and now there is no water for the cattle, and you have to bring it”, said José Manuel Comendador. For his part, Rufino Guinea said that his crop of sweet peppers had been devastated.

Climate change has left the Iberian Peninsula at its driest point in 1,200 years, and winter rains are expected to decrease further, According to a study published in the journal Nature Geoscience.

The retreat of the water left everything exposed (REUTERS / Susana Vera)

(With information from Reuters)

