The DT fired by the new owners of Newcastle told his ordeal with the fans

Since it was confirmed that the Newcastle United had new owners, Steve Bruce He knew that his position was hanging by a thread and he ended up being fired a few days after investors from Saudi Arabia took possession of this historic club of the Premier League. Once his departure was finalized, the English coach of 60 years he broke the silence to tell his ordeal.

Bruce, who was in charge of the team for the last time last Sunday against the Tottenham and now it will be temporarily replaced by Graeme Jones, revealed in an interview with The Telegraph that was never loved by fans and now he does not know if he will have a job as DT again.

“When I arrive to Newcastle I thought I could handle whatever was thrown at me, but it has been very difficult. Never really wanted, feel like people wanted me to fail, read people constantly saying they would fail, that he was useless, fat waste, stupid cabbage head, tactically inept or whatever. And it was from day one, ”he confessed.

In your discharge, Steve Bruce began that they did not recognize his merits and that generated a dispute with the fans themselves: “When we were doing well in terms of results, it was, ‘Yes, but the style of football is rubbish’ or I was just ‘lucky’. It was ridiculous and persistent, even when the results were good. I tried to enjoy it and, you know, I did. I always enjoyed the fight, proving people wrongBut that’s all it seemed to be A fight, a battle. It comes at a price because even when you win a match, you don’t feel like you’re winning over the fans.”

And logically that the DT’s family was the one that cared the most about this toxic relationship with his audience, especially his wife. “They have worried about me, especially about my wife Jan. They had to worry about me and what I have been going through in recent years”, commented Bruce, who now has great uncertainty about his future.

After spending the last two and a half seasons in Newcastle, the eleventh club of his career as a manager, he is not certain that he will be able to find another team that wants his services. “I cannot take it for granted, he has spent his whole life following me from one football club to another and if I told him tomorrow that I was offered a job at China, or anywhere, I would say, ‘Steve, is this right for you? Do you want to do it?’ She would back me up again. I’m 60 years old and I don’t know if I want to put her through this again”, He analyzed.

Beyond his tough stage in The Magpies, Steve Bruce He admitted that he is excited about the new leadership and wishes the best for the club under Saudi management. He believes that he fulfilled his task of keeping the team in the elite of English football, even with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This acquisition had to happen for the club to improve. It had to happen for Newcastle to have a chance to be the club we all think it should be. I did the best I could, I will let other people judge if I did it well or not. I wish the new owners, players and fans all the best.. I am excited about the future of the club. That is the most important thing ”, he concluded.

