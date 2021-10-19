The ‘dual-use instrument’, which permits manipulating the accounting, is already prohibited in Spain: that is the brand new legislation on this regard

The brand new Legislation to Struggle Tax Fraud is already in drive in Spain and one in every of its targets is to fight the types of fraud related to new applied sciences. In truth, whilst the legislation was once licensed in June and got here into drive in July, it took till this October for the section that regulates applied sciences to come back into impact.

The brand new legislation establishes the prohibition of manufacturing, ownership or commercialization of the so-called ‘dual-use instrument’, the place pc systems are used that let manipulation of the accounting and that can be utilized by means of infringing firms to cover a part of their job.

So as to fight the brand new fraud formulation related to new applied sciences, the Legislation establishes new laws to take care of this downside. Legislators say that “this norm lets in the difference of the equipment to fight new types of fraudulent habits related to new applied sciences “.

As well as, there’ll now be new tools to pursue the avoidance performed by means of massive multinationals via abusive tax making plans. Now it’s “required that pc or digital programs that make stronger accounting or trade control processes comply with positive necessities that be certain that integrity, conservation, traceability and inalterability of the information of operations “.

The Ministry of Finance has estimated that using this dual-use instrument has brought about multimillion-dollar losses in public earnings. The Tax Company has calculated that businesses have hidden round 200,000 million euros via using those systems.

Consistent with the ETL International Nexum corporate specialised in legality, “any freelancer who does no longer replace their pc systems in line with the brand new certification licensed by means of the Executive can be sanctioned. Execs who use them of their trade, or have no longer but uninstalled them, incur fines of as much as 50,000 euros.

To any extent further “all of the pc programs used for the accounting of businesses and companies they’re going to must have a certification from the Ministry of Finance”.

What’s dual-use instrument





Twin-use systems permit for double accounting or even misinform consumers. Already final 12 months the Executive introduced its goal to take on this downside for the Public Treasury. The socialist govt put at the desk a couple of years in the past the issue of the so-called “dual-use instrument”, however till now it had no longer taken measures on this regard. Stated instrument lets in a trade to steadiness its accounting by means of hiding positive fees, which generates a ‘Field B’ invisible to the Tax Company.

Thus, the POS of a bar may fee all of the beverages in most cases, however ensuring that, from a certain quantity of day-to-day source of revenue, they’re going to prevent registering. To do that, it’s essential get rid of simplest the least traceable source of revenue, corresponding to coffees. Closing fiscal 12 months the Tax Company regularized 300 million euros on account of its movements by contrast instrument.

With the brand new legislation, each developing and having this type of systems could be strictly prohibited. It’s going to be required “that the pc or digital programs that make stronger accounting or trade control processes meet positive necessities that ensure the integrity, conservation, traceability and inalterability of the information of operations “.

Consistent with BVA Asesores, the most typical are recognized by means of the identify of Phantomware which is a hidden instrument put in within the POS. The entrepreneur accesses this system by means of urgent a button or by means of getting into a mixture of keys.

The OECD has additionally defined that Zapper defines exterior systems recorded on USB gadgets. This kind of instrument gives the potential for “shooting” gross sales in an absolutely automated setting, permitting the landlord to run the trade in a wholly standard method in look because the workers sign in all of the gross sales transactions within the money registers. The era lets in the landlord to hold out digital gross sales suppressions when it fits him best possible, generally on the finish of the day. The extra Zapper is hard to come across as it isn’t put in on any pc.