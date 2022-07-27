The “Dybalamania” broke out: the Argentine broke a record held by Cristiano Ronaldo in Serie A

the future of Paulo Dybala he was one of the most intriguing after not renewing his contract with Juventus in Italy. After becoming a free agent and after several days, finally José Mourinho’s Roma took over his services by confirming a link that binds you to the entity until June 30, 2025.

On the day of his presentation as an official player, the Italian press stated that “Dybalamania” had broken out in the capital, to the point that the Argentine managed to break a record held by Cristiano Ronaldo to the present.

Corriere dello Sport y The Republic agreed to ensure that The jewel sold more shirts than the Portuguese in his first 24 hours as a Giallorossi player.

Dybala signed with Roma until June 2025

The signing of the Argentine striker became quite a hit for the capital team and was evident in the club’s physical premises, as well as in the institution’s official web stores, which they couldn’t keep up with the sales.

“Since this morning we have not stopped for a momentwe have done nothing more than stamp Dybala t-shirts”, assured an employee to the Corriere dello Sport. It is that the 29-year-old soccer player surpassed the numbers achieved by CR7 at the time of signing for Juventus in 2018.

The newspaper The Republic, Meanwhile, he repeated the information and gave details of the numbers. After his departure from Real Madrid, 520 thousand copies were sold of the t-shirt Old lady with the number 7 on the back. Now, Dybala’s number 21 reached a total of 535 thousand in just one day.

Dybala will use the number 21 on his back

Dybala, who has verifiable experience in Serie A (three seasons at Palermo and seven at Juventus), he refused to wear the number 10 shirtwhich was never used again after the retirement of the legendary Francesco Totti, and instead preferred to choose 21 that he previously used both in Juventus and in the Argentine team.

“You have to respect the one who took it. 21 is an important number for me, and I hope I start winning in Roma with it. I am happy with this bib number, in the future you never know, ”explained the Cordovan in his official presentation.

Dybala arrived in Rome as a free agent

José Mourinho’s Roma continues with its preseason. After finishing their stage in Portugal, the Roman cast will travel to Israel to face Tottenham and will conclude his tour with a match at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico against Shakhtar on August 7.

As far as Dybala’s official debut is concerned, it could be next August 14 when the team plays its first match of the A league frente al Salernitana. “It’s early to talk about scudetto. Roma have just won a trophy, they are growing and success should be the goal, but you have to think game by game. There are teams more prepared to win Serie A, but we’ll see”, considered Mourinho’s new Jewel.

