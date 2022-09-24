The Dying Light 2 expansion is delayed again, with a new date but without compensation

Techland has made the decision to move the Bloody Ties DLC to November to better polish the content.

Those who enjoyed Dying Light 2 earlier this year are looking forward to the extra content that Techland He has been preparing for months. However, the long-awaited story DLC Bloody Ties it was delayed after being initially planned for June, and now it is changing its date again.

Bloody Ties will arrive on November 10And it is that, as they have announced through the social networks game Officials, the DLC is delayed until November 10, the date on which it will end up arriving on PC and consoles after being set for October 13. As explained by those responsible, this one-month delay allows them to have more time to polish the game and eliminate errors.

With the June mod, the studio compensated players with free content during that period in exchange for losing the expansion for that month, but now it doesn’t seem like that. Despite this, players are invited to answer their questions next Friday in a chat with the developers through Discord.

Last week, Dying Light 2 added its second free chapter on the platforms it’s available on, but those who want to expand the story with Bloody Ties will have to wait a little longer. This DLC, of ​​which we already know its approximate duration, will have new missions, characters and weaponsputting us in front of more fights against infected to the detriment of confrontations against human enemies.

