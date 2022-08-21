The eagles take flight: America thrashed Cruz Azul 7-0 in the Clásico Joven

(photo: Cruz Azul Twitter)

tonight the Blue Cross they saw them completely black, since in their confrontation against the Águilas del Americareceived one of the worst goals in its history inside the Azteca Stadium.

7 to 0 was the final score with which the Liga MX Youth Classic closed on this tenth Day of the 2022 Opening. This places the team from Ferdinand Ortiz in the qualifying zone towards the Quarter finals.

The first was marked at minute 15 by Richard Sánchez; A few minutes later, Jonathan Rodríguez’s came; Diego Valdés scored the third for the middle of the contest and Henry Martín eight minutes later.

This gave little hope to viewers who desperate they saw how the Celestial Machine fell before their opponents with the rest of the goals scored by Álvaro Fidalgo, Federico Viñas and Salvador Reyes.

Shortly after the unfortunate result, expressions began against the team in which they blamed the team technical direction. Such was the case of the former player Carlos Hermosillowho assured that the beating of America deserved it.

(photo: Twitter)

“America is playing well. We deserve the beating. Mediocre board, the disaster left by Ordiales and many players who should not be at Cruz Azul. Sad night for all the Azul fans”

Under this same aspect was the opinion of the commentator David Faitelsonwho was more severe. On his Twitter account he posted: “Cruz Azul’s directive is largely responsible for this chaos…”

And as if that were not enough, the departure of the technical director of the team was announced, Diego Aguirre before the unfortunate streak of the team who already has a streak of four consecutive losses in Liga MX with 16 goals against and only three for.

It also represents a new shameful chapter for them, since the last time they saw each other in such a resounding panorama was in 2003 during the Copa Libertadores, when the score against Uruguay was 6-1.

As a replacement, Raul “Potro” Gutierrez will be the interim technical director at Cruz Azul and will be supported by Oscar “Rabbit” Perezwho will have the hard task of straightening the path of the team.

(photo: Twitter)

Although it is not known if this was a decision by the board, its own or by common agreement, what is certain is that it was not will continue to lead the team leaving it in penultimate place in the table with 8 units.

The “Potro” Gutiérrez, who spent seven years in America as a footballer, will have his debut in the next game of the Machine against the White Roosters of Queretaro the next weekend.

After the game, the coach Ferdinand Ortizdespite feeling good about this new brand against his adversary, said that in his head there is only the next confrontation against Querétaro.

“My head thinks of Querétaro. I can’t get that out of my head. It was a nice night for the fans, but we have to keep insisting and let them enjoy something historic, but on Tuesday it will be difficult against Querétaro”

He assured that the historic win is not an accident, but as a consequence of the training of his players, of which he assured himself to be proud.

KEEP READING:

Carlos Hermosillo exploded against Diego Aguirre: “he will not achieve great things with Cruz Azul”

Carlos Hermosillo spoke about America vs. Cruz Azul and warmed up the return of “Cabecita”: “It’s not treason”

Diego Rebagliati detailed the close relationship between Juan Reynoso and Raúl Ruidíaz