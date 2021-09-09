The earthquake that surprised the CDMX was 7.1: SSN

6.9 earthquake in CDMX originated off the coast of Guerrero (Photo: Twitter / @ C4UAM)

Around 8:49 p.m. (Central Mexico time) on Tuesday, September 7, the Mexico City was taken by surprise by a 7.1 degree earthquake. In the middle of a rainy day in the national capital, thousands of civilians took to the streets to protect themselves from the possible effects that this natural phenomenon could have.

According to what was reported by the National Seismological Service (SSN), informed the public that the telluric movement originated at 14 km southeast off the shores of Acapulco Guerrero. Likewise, it was mentioned that the time the earthquake started was at 20:47 hours (Central Mexico time).

On his own, the United States Geological Survey (USGS, for its acronym in English) confirmed what was reported by the Mexican service and reiterated that the magnitude of the earthquake was 7.1 degrees. Likewise, reports from different local and federal agencies of Mexico indicate that the effects of the earthquake were present in various states of the republic such as Guerrero, Michoacán, Jalisco and the national capital.

Thanks to seismic alert system installed throughout the CDMX, the capitals had time to evacuate different buildings in order to reduce risks and mishaps that threaten its integrity. It should be noted that the Mexican Seismic Alert System (Sasmex) had already warned of a slight earthquake near the municipality of San Marcos, Guerrero, where the magnitude was 4.6, so it was decided not to activate the alert.

In accordance with Civil protection from Michoacan, the effects of the earthquake were perceptible in all regions of the state. Also, in Guerrero, its governor Hector Astudillo reported that preliminary victims are not registered.

In the meantime, Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government of Mexico City, and Omar Garcia Harfuch, head of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of the capital, reported that there are no human losses or substantial damage in the entity.

“Three overflights have been made by the Secretariat of Citizen Security and no damage is found, nor any report found by the C5, I just spoke with the president of the republic, I gave him this information, ”reported Dr. Sheinbaum Pardo.

“No relevant damages; some neighborhoods in CDMX without electricity. We are going to be here pending, activating all the protocols, there are colleagues in each of the 16 municipalities “

Likewise, he assured that the electrical power restoration work will be implemented in the points where it is needed. For this reason, the head of government said that a collaboration with the Federal electricity commission (CFE) to materialize this aid as soon as possible.

“I ask everyone for peace of mind, we are on the lookout and we continue to report”

It should be noted that, initially, the SSN reported the earthquake with a magnitude of 6.9 degrees; However, after a few minutes he rectified the figure and advised that he will keep reporting on possible aftershocks, something that happened at 9:18 p.m. (Central Mexico time), since a new earthquake of 5.2 intensity.

Among the effects that stood out the most in the national capital was the suspension of the service of the Cablebus, something that was presented untimely and left several users locked in the booths that move up the streets of Iztapalapa.

Despite how alarming the situation could seem, the authorities managed to evacuate the passengers safe and sound within minutes of presenting the general failures.

“There was a total eviction of Cablebus L1 and Loop B eviction from L2. There is a lack of electricity supply in the area of ​​Loop A of Line 2. We ask people in cabins for peace of mind. Are you sure. Power supply being resolved Emergency services on the way”, Reported Andres Lajous, Secretary of Mobility of the capital.

Local and federal authorities will continue to report throughout the night to keep the population informed.

