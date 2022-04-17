the easy mode of the game prevails in Nexus Mods

Game that comes out on PC, game that the community moddea to include new and sometimes better additions, mechanics, textures or graphics. It seems like a unwritten rule, but coming to this platform, even those console exclusives like God of War, translates to that. Not all games are moddeablesmany for its architecture Do not allow or doing so pays so little that it’s not worth it.

Elden Ring is one that is Halfway. Not being able to use the game’s mods and online features due to Easy Anti-Cheat has put many players off, but there is one such mod that has topped the Nexus Mods list: “Easy Mode for Elden Ring” . Its name leaves little to doubt, and it is that this work of the mud Odashikonbu is currently the fifth most downloaded mod from the Elden Ring page.

Although its name is illuminating, the mud has risen to 3 versions of the same mod. Each of them arrives to satisfy different players. Aside from the edited mod with custom parameters by itself (which turns Elden Ring into a much less complex game), we can access two versions: the first reduces damage from enemies only; while the second does the same while also increasing the number of runes obtained and the life that we can get with the sacred jars.

In total, this mod has been downloaded no less than 50,000 times, but it is still outperformed by a disparate list with mods of cheats (to enable a custom game with spawns random or with all weapons already equipped) and the necessary Anti-Cheat Toggler, to disable anti-cheat. This reopens the debate (never really closed) difficulty of the soulsborne and the so-called “pure experience”.

We are talking, of course, about something optional, no one forces us to download the mod. However, the constant struggle between those who ask for an easy mode for this type of game and those who do not, has included a new combatant with this mod: those who moddean the game to get what the studio doesn’t. Be that as it may, the community is divided and this mod demonstrates that there is a wide range of players looking for more accessible, yet harsh, experiences in these Souls.