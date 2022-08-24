The Ebola virus resurfaced in the Republic of Congo and worries the WHO

The Ebola virus causes a fulminant hemorrhagic fever, which is transmitted through direct contact with bodily fluids of an infected person or with contaminated materials (Europa Press)

A new case of Ebola was confirmed in the city of Beni, in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo as announced by the Ministry of Health of that country and pointed out that it is linked to a previous outbreak, which causes concern among experts about the resurgence of the diseasewhich is highly transmissible and It causes death in half of the people infected.

The tests carried out by the National Institute of Biomedical Research of that country confirmed this Monday that The case belongs to the Ebola Zaire strain and is genetically related to the outbreak that occurred in the Congo between 2018 and 2020, which caused the death of more than 2,000 people.according to the health authorities.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso GuestHe noted in a statement that “ Ebola outbreaks are occurring more frequently in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which is worrying ”.

This last case is a 46-year-old woman who was admitted to Beni city hospital in late July and died on August 15 after developing Ebola-related symptoms. “Our team in Beni has carried out a decent funeral and safeand also decontaminated the hospital where the patient was,” reported the local Ministry of Health. This clarification arises because a patient who died of Ebola, the virus at room temperature is still contagious.

In the Congo there have been 14 Ebola outbreaks since the virus was discovered in the country in 1976 (Reuters)

identified at least 131 high-risk contacts so far, of which 71 received medical attention. The health authorities are trying to locate the rest of the contacts. “We call on the population to calm down and respect hygienic measures,” the official statement said.

“While the analyzes are being carried out, WHO is already on the ground supporting health personnel in the investigation of this case and in preparation in case it was a regrowth ”, the health agency said in a statement.

It is a disease for those who contract it who have a variable case-fatality rate between 25% and 90%, depending on figures from previous outbreaks detected by the WHO . On average, the Ebola virus kills about half of the people it infects.

The last confirmed case is a 46-year-old woman who was admitted to the hospital in the city of Beni at the end of July and died on August 15 (Europa Press)

The first link in the epidemiological chain of contagion begins with the animal (chimpanzees, bats, antelopes and porcupines) that infects humans either through contact or by consuming infected meat. Whoever does the slaughter of the animal is also infected. After this first link begins the transmission from person to person through all types of body fluids: saliva, semen, vomit, feces, perspiration, blood. Not transmitted by air or water.

In the Congo there have been 14 Ebola outbreaks since the virus was discovered in the country in 1976. This is the first recorded case of Ebola in the Congo since the country declared the end of an outbreak of this disease on July 4 which, between April and July, caused the death of at least 5 people in the province of Ecuador, located in the north of the country.

The last Ebola outbreaks were recorded in 2021 in Guinea and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, although the most serious outbreak in history became an epidemic in West Africa – including Guinea-Conakry, Liberia and Sierra Leone – between 2014 and 2016, a period in which it caused more than 11,000 deaths.

Therapeutic options against the disease

The WHO indicated that it will do everything possible so that the population of the Congo who needs it has access to recommended treatments, which are based on monoclonal antibody technology. These drugs are considered a great advance to deal with this disease, but they have a high cost.

The most serious outbreak in history became an epidemic in West Africa between 2014 and 2016, causing more than 11,000 deaths (REUTERS/Olivia Acland//File Photo)

As Infobae explained, there are currently four therapies that enjoy a certain expectation to treat the Ebola virus: an antiviral drug (Remdesivir, developed by Gilead Sciences); two monoclonal antibodies, REGN-EB3 (developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals) and mAb114 (developed by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, in the United States).

Apart from these three new therapies, the drug ZMapp is available. The latter was one of the treatments studied during the 2014-2016 outbreak and, although no conclusive results were reached, it is considered the therapeutic standard during Ebola outbreaks.

The WHO confirmed that 1,000 doses of the rVSV-ZEBOV Ebola vaccine are available in the country’s stockpiles and that 200 doses will be shipped to the city of Beni this week.

“Ring immunization, in which contacts and other potentially infected people are vaccinated with the aim of preventing the spread of the virus, should start soon.” said the UN health agency.

The latest outbreak in the Beni health zone in North Kivu was brought under control in about two months and ended on December 16, 2021, the WHO said. Eleven cases were reported, eight confirmed and three probable, in addition to six deaths.

