The eccentric look of Lionel Messi in his meeting with the son of David Beckham that generated a cataract of memes and jokes on the networks

without playing, Lionel Messi caused a stir on social media again. This time, for a photo with Romeo Beckham, the son of David Beckham, who is visiting Paris (where his father played in 2013) and took the opportunity to take a picture with the Argentine star and Neymar. Forward like the Flea, today part of Fort Lauderdale CF of the USL League One (affiliate of Inter Miami), the young 2002 category was left in the background when the image went viral on the networks. Because of the magnitude of Messi’s figure, of course. And for his eccentric outfit.

Leo wore a striking red and black Dolce&Gabbana animal print ensemble, which according to online publications has a value of 1,645 euros (the equivalent of 1,826 dollars).. And the look generated endless reactions, positive and negative, on social networks. Also memes, of course.

“The one who is Messi and has money dresses as he wants,” risked a user on Twitter. “I love that Messi cares nothing what he wears,” added another. “It doesn’t matter if Messi put on the lion’s blanket of your old ones, he is still fachero,” said a third.

Oblivious to the noise due to his clothing on the nets, the 34-year-old from Rosario is preparing for a new challenge with the PSG shirt: on Saturday his team will visit Nice for a new Ligue 1 date, which he comfortably leads ( he leads 15 points to the second, Olympiue de Marseille). But on Wednesday the 9th he will travel to Spain to face Real Madrid for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 (the idea was 1-0), in what will be a landmark in the first season of the Flea in France. The duel comes just after, in the 3-1 against Saint Etienne, he offered one of his best performances, with two assists and several pearls from his repertoire.

In addition, at the end of the month he will travel to Argentina to defend the Albiceleste against Venezuela (in the Monumental) and against Ecuador (in Guayaquil) for the last two dates of the Qualifiers on the way to the World Cup in Qatar.

The photo with Romeo Beckham also represented for many an image of the future: will they coincide at Inter Miami when Messi ends his bond with PSG?

