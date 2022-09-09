The ecological routes of Google Maps to save fuel arrive in Europe: this is how it works

Google Maps added some time ago in the United States the possibility of finding the most ecological route when traveling to our destination. This does not always coincide with the fastest, but even if it takes a little longer, perhaps also we can save some fuel.

Now this new update for Google Maps comes to Europe. In this way, with the option enabled, the application will recommend the route designed to minimize fuel consumption, which translates into pocket savings as things are. In addition, the company also announces some additional measures to move in a more sustainable way.

It may not be the fastest route, but it is the one that saves the most fuel

The ecological routes for Europe arrive at Google Maps. From an option in the application settings, we can choose the route that would consume the least fuel among all the possible ones. This will not always coincide with the fastest, but from the company they introduce their new feature with a question: What if there were other options? For example, a route that takes you 9 minutes longer, but saves you almost 30% on fuel?





In the application you can also see the relative fuel savings when choosing the most ecological route, as well as the time difference between the two routes. According to the company, since the option is available in the United States and Canada, it is estimated that has contributed to avoiding more than half a million tons of carbon emissions. Google compares this figure with the withdrawal of 100,000 cars with a thermal engine from the roads.





The calculation with the most efficient consumption can also be adjusted by indicating the type of engine of our vehicle. In this way, when selecting the engine of our car, the application will be able to determine this calculation more precisely. We can choose between gasoline, diesel, electric or hybrid. The technology makes use of data from the US Department of Energy and the European Environment Agency to estimate the calculation.

In addition to all these news, Google reminds us in the article of its official blog the Google Maps options available to travel sustainably. And it is that in the app we can also search for free charging points to avoid waiting if you have an electric car, more information about bike routes, more precise indications for when we are walking, or a search for the most environmentally friendly hotels. in case we have to stop to rest.

The ecological routes are currently available in Germany, but the launch will gradually reach the rest of the countries in Europe.