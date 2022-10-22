The economy of the day of the Brazilians and the forgetfulness of the candidates

File image of a woman putting her resume in a box near a sign that says “vacancies” in downtown San Pablo (REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File)

Although the macroeconomic data is a good indicator of the near future of Brazil, the real economy, that is, the economy that ordinary citizens live every day, is something else. On the one hand, Brazil’s growth forecast for 2022, with a GDP greater than 3%, paints a less gloomy picture than expected, with an unemployment rate below 9% for the first time in seven years, and expected inflation by the end of 2022 of 5.5%, lower than that of the United States and the European Union. However, on the other hand, the figures, especially those of the debt of Brazilians, are alarming.

According to the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism of Brazil (CNC), 79 out of 100 families are in debt. Most of them have contracted debts more than with banks with service providers in general, to pay for the telephone, Internet or car and housing expenses. This is a record figure, especially in regard to delinquencies, since there are many who fail to meet payment deadlines. It is the largest volume since 2010, with 68 million defaulters, according to data from Serasa, the private company that offers information for making credit decisions. The total debt amounts to some 289 billion reais, 500 million dollars, of which only 28% is owed to banks and is accelerated by high interest rates of around 13.75% per year set by the Central Bank. That the situation is complex is also shown by the fact that the state bank Caixa Económica Federal launched in early October a program to reschedule late payments, both for individuals and companies, with discounts of up to 90%. However, housing and agribusiness debts are excluded.

This scenario also explains why many Brazilians are turning more and more to fintech, financial banks that offer loans at higher interest rates. According to data from Serasa Experian, the volume of credit granted is growing an average of 62.8% per year, going from 4.8 billion reais, just under 1 billion dollars in 2016, to 55 billion reais, about 10 billion dollars. dollars in 2021. In 33.3% of the cases, according to data from FinanZero, a pioneering fintech in the Brazilian credit market that compares digital loans, these are loans mostly to pay off debts. Although Auxilio Brasil, Bolsonaro’s subsidy for the poor, has been increased to 600 reais, about 110 dollars, many people have it cut off when they access the so-called “delivered loans”, that is, those that the Caixa Economica Federal discounts directly of the subsidy. The Brazilian Court of Accounts (TCU) has requested in these hours a precautionary measure to suspend this type of loans, considering them an electoral tool of Bolsonaro.

The two candidates have not revealed their economic plans, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva less than Bolsonaro, which has at least confirmed Paulo Guedes, an esteemed student of the Chicago school, as economy minister in the event of victory. However, Lula refers to the debt in the brief and generic government document registered, as required by law, on the website of the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE). “Today more than ever”, says the text, “Brazil must regain hope in the reconstruction and transformation of a country devastated by a process of destruction that has returned us to hunger, unemployment, inflation, indebtedness and the despondency of the families”. According to information from his campaign team, if he is elected Lula will start the “Unroll” program, that is, a new debt renegotiation plan not with the banks, but with service providers. In return, the government would agree to create a guarantee fund that would allow the defendants to negotiate their debt and the service provider not to go into losses. Lula’s economic team also provided a bonus for those who manage to pay their debt in one go, obtaining a discount.

As for debts with banks, the situation is more complex because Lula’s proposal foresees the release of the so-called mandatory deposits that banks must keep in the Central Bank. This not only requires the agreement of the Central Bank, but the risk of rising inflation is increasing. Finally, Lula proposes to reduce taxes on the middle class. “Whoever earns up to 5,000,000 reais (less than $1,000) will no longer pay taxes,” he wrote several times on Twitter, “let’s stop taxing the middle class and put them on the very rich.” A proposal copied from Bolsonaro who, for his part, did not mention the issue of debt in his government program presented for the elections. He only criticized “the previous management model.” The “new model” created in his first government, it reads, “over time, broke records in the generation of new jobs.” In short, Bolsonaro seems to be more interested in activating the economy and creating new jobs than in renegotiating family debts.

The problem is that until now it has not been easy to find regular work for Brazilians. According to a recent survey by the National Confederation of Store Directors (CNDL), the average time to find a permanent job is one and a half years, three months more than in another survey carried out in 2020. The most affected are the poorest, who in most cases have had little access to education and the formation. Among the current 10 million unemployed, there is a shortage of skilled labor, which has suffered the most from the pandemic in the last two years.

This explains why, despite the fact that the bar and restaurant sector has created more than a million jobs in the last year, many job applications do not find suitable personnel. Décio Lemos, owner of a popular São Paulo bar, the Balthazar, has himself invested in staff training. “It’s an additional cost,” he says, “and it can also happen that our employee leaves after the training. But at the same time I realize that the workers are grateful for this investment. We all win.” In addition, 86% of those surveyed affirm that they did not have savings to live on at the time of the closure due to Covid-19. And so the only way out was informal work. This dystopia has meant that, despite a growing economy, Brazil has seen an increase in food insecurity figures that currently affect 33 million people.

In the background there is a deeper and more structural crisis, that of the Brazilian manufacturing industry, which in turn continues to lose competitiveness and jobs. According to the United Nations Organization for Industrial Development (United), Brazilian production has fallen from 1.31% in 2020 to 1.28% in 2021 with respect to global production. Brazil was surpassed even by Turkey and now ranks 15th in the ranking of the world’s largest industrial producers. “We need a national foreign trade strategy that addresses the old challenges of competitiveness and improves our networks of trade agreements,” said Constanza Negri, of the National Confederation of Industry (CNI). In short, excessive bureaucracy, high taxes and the lack of trade agreements are limiting the country’s competitiveness, an issue on which both candidates offered no proposals or solutions.

