The Ecuadorian Football Federation will initiate legal action against the fan who jumped onto the field to take a photo with Messi

The Ecuadorian fan with the Argentine star

The Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) has announced that it will initiate legal action against the fan who invaded the field to take a photo with Lionel Messi, in the match that Ecuador Alreadyrgentina They played as part of the last date of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. FIFA fined the FEF with an amount that exceeds USD 15,000 for the incident.

In addition, FIFA sanctioned 20,000 Swiss francs, equivalent to USD 20,450 to the Ecuadorian Football Federation, for delaying the start of the second half in the match against Paraguay and for the invasion of a fan to the field of play after the match against Argentina. , in Guayaquil, in the South American Qualifiers. Due to the delay in the entrance of the Ecuadorian players to the field in the second half of the match against Paraguay, the FEF will have to pay a fine of 5,000 Swiss francs, that is, USD 5,112. For the entrance of the fan to the field of play, the fine is 15,000 Swiss francs (USD 15,338).

In a letter, the FEF announced that it will assume the value of the imposed fine, but that it will take action against the fan: “The Legal Department of the FEF is preparing to initiate legal actions that will sanction the conduct of this fan and compensation for the damage caused to the entity.”, assured Ecuafútbol to Express.

Nicholas Solinesdirector of the legal department of the FEF, told Blessed Soccer that the process will be carried out in order to “nip off” this type of act by the fans: “ We will use all the measures and legal actions that are within our reach, both in the civil and criminal spheres. ”, assured Solines to the platform. According to Solines, the basis of any action will be the non-compliance with the rules in sports settings.

The action that the FEF plans to take against the fan will be for damages to the Federation. Among the possible sanctions are economic fines or that the fan be prohibited from entering other matches in which the Ecuadorian team plays. The Federation wants to set a precedent so that these acts are not repeated.

The fan, who jumped the barriers of the field and surprisingly approached the Argentine player Lionel Messi, is called Joshua Garzon. As collected by daily Express, the fan is concerned about the fine that FIFA imposed on the FEF for his action. Garzón assured the media that he has not yet received any notification from the FEF: “No one has contacted me from the Ecuadorian Football Federation, they haven’t told me anything so far. And obviously I’m worried about the situation.”

After the match between the Ecuadorian team and Argentina, held on March 29, Garzón invaded the playing field to hug and take a picture with Messi. At that time he was arrested and transferred to the Prosecutor’s Office, but he was immediately released because he had not committed any crime.

Garzón shared the photo with Messi on his Instagram along with the caption: “You only live once and once is enough for me because I met the best player in history. My dear Leo Messi, thank you for so many moments of happiness that you have given me over the years with your beautiful football. I love you and this beautiful sport”.

However, in the photograph the discomfort of the Argentine player is observed and Garzón was criticized by other fans because they consider that the approach of the fanatic was a possible physical attack. Garzón apologized on social networks: “Lio, I’m so sorry for grabbing your neck like that, I know it bothered you, but it was an act of happiness. Obviously, I never did it maliciously because you are my favorite player. For me you are the best in history and, although we are not friends, I do not want you to think badly of me”.

Keep reading:

The effusive and uncomfortable greeting of a fan to Messi: he jumped onto the playing field and grabbed him by the neck for a photo

Walk along the beach and a meal with friends: the photo album of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s lightning trip to Barcelona